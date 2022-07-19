How to Watch CONCACAF Women’s Championship: United States vs Canada

After both teams won their first four games at the CONCACAF Women’s Tournament, the U.S. Women’s National Team will take on Canada in the tournament final at Estadio BBVA on Monday night.

The winner of Monday night’s championship match will earn one of two berths for CONCACAF in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The loser will play the winner of Costa Rica and Jamaica in the third-place match to decide the second and final representative from the region in the Olympic Games.

How to Watch United States vs Canada Today

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Despite starting slow on the scoreboard, the United States eventually cruised to a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in the Group A final to advance to the championship match. USWNT star Emily Sonnett opened the scoring in the 34th minute, followed by goals from Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. The United States tied a tournament-high with 12 goals so far in CONCACAF play.

As for Canada, they have followed a similar path as the United States with a 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the Group B final. Canada was led by goals from Jessie Fleming, Allysha Chapman, and Adrianna Leon, bringing their tournament total to 12 goals as well.

The United States and Canada will square off in the CONCACAF final for the tenth time on Monday night at Estadio BBVA, with the U.S. holding an 8-0-1 record in those matches.

