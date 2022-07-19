Skip to main content

How to Watch Everton in Canada All Season Long

After finishing a little too close to the relegation zone for comfort, can Everton bounce back this season?

Everton finished 16th in the Premier League table last season, the team's worst finish since the 2003-04 season, when it finished 17th. The team holds the record for most seasons in the top flight of English football and has spent just four seasons below the top level ever, but it got uncomfortably close to its first relegation since the 1950s.

Watch Everton in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

In the end, Everton finished four points above Burnley. The team's minus-23 goal differential was worse than Burnley, so the team's late run of three wins in the final six matches last season was key in keeping the team out of the bottom.

Heading into this season, Everton added Burnley back James Tarkowski as a free transfer, but the team lost Richarlison to Spurs. That loss might be the thing that dooms the team to relegation, was he led the team in goals and assists last season with 10 and five, respectively.

Everton games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Soccer

