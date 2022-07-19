How to Watch Fulham in Canada All Season Long

After winning the EFL Championship last year, Fulham heads up to the top flight of English football and hopes to avoid the back-and-forth that it's dealt with over the past few years. The team's last two promotions to the EPL have resulted in immediate relegation.

Watch Fulham in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Last season, Aleksandar Mitrovic destroyed the EFL Championship, scoring 43 goals on the season. No other player scored more than 29 goals. The 27-year-old Serbian is back this season and will try to improve on what he did last time he was in the top flight, when he scored just three goals in the 2020-21 campaign.

Heading into this season, Fulham added a pair of midfielders in Sporting CP's Joao Palhinha and Manchester United's Andreas Pereira. The team lost André Zambo Anguissa to Napoli and Fábio Carvalho to Liverpool.

Fulham games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.