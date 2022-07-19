How to Watch York United at Cavalry FC: Live Stream Premier League

York United travels to face Cavalry FC at ATCO Field on Tuesday in Canadian Premier League regular season action.

With eight wins in 14 matches, Cavalry FC currently finds itself atop the Canadian Premier League standings with 28 points so far this season. York United, meanwhile, is second-to-last in the CPL table with just 11 points after its 15 matches in the campaign.

How to Watch York United at Cavalry FC Today:

Match Date: July 19, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Cavalry is currently unbeaten in its last 12 matches in Canadian Premier League action. The club's most recent defeat came against York United on April 22. The match ended 2-0 in favor of York thanks to goals from Oliver Minatel and Osaze de Rosario.

In the club's most recent outing, Cavalry defeated the Wanderers 3-0 thanks to finishes from Ali Adem Musse (2) and Sergio Camargo.

York United, meanwhile, is coming off of a 4-2 loss at the hands of Pacific last Friday. De Rosario and Ronan Kratt got on the scoresheet in the loss, which was the team's eighth of the season.

