Skip to main content

How to Watch York United at Cavalry FC: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel, Start Time

York United travels to face Cavalry FC at ATCO Field on Tuesday in Canadian Premier League regular season action.

With eight wins in 14 matches, Cavalry FC currently finds itself atop the Canadian Premier League standings with 28 points so far this season. York United, meanwhile, is second-to-last in the CPL table with just 11 points after its 15 matches in the campaign.

How to Watch York United at Cavalry FC Today:

Match Date: July 19, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream York United at Cavalry FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Cavalry is currently unbeaten in its last 12 matches in Canadian Premier League action. The club's most recent defeat came against York United on April 22. The match ended 2-0 in favor of York thanks to goals from Oliver Minatel and Osaze de Rosario.

In the club's most recent outing, Cavalry defeated the Wanderers 3-0 thanks to finishes from Ali Adem Musse (2) and Sergio Camargo.

York United, meanwhile, is coming off of a 4-2 loss at the hands of Pacific last Friday. De Rosario and Ronan Kratt got on the scoresheet in the loss, which was the team's eighth of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
19
2022

York United at Cavalry FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cavalry FC
Soccer

How to Watch York United at Cavalry FC: Live Stream Premier League

By Rafael Urbinajust now
download
entertainment

How to Watch Body Cam: On The Scene Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream Second Round: Heartfire vs. Enchantment on TV

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Third Round: Gutter Cat Gang vs. Team Arkansas: Stream Live

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton at Forge FC: Stream Premier League Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks to teammates during warmups before the Detroit Lions game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
NFL

How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams Online

By Steve Benko4 hours ago
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox Online

By Ben Macaluso and Quinn Roberts5 hours ago
Fulham
Soccer

How to Watch Fulham in Canada All Season Long: Stream Premier League

By Justin Carter5 hours ago
everton
Soccer

How to Watch Everton in Canada All Season Long: Stream Premier League

By Justin Carter5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy