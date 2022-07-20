How to Watch Bayern Munich at D.C. United: Stream Soccer Live, TV

Bayern Munich and D.C. United face off at Audi Field on Wednesday in an international friendly in the soccer world.

With former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane set to make his debut with the Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich visits D.C. United at Audi Field on Wednesday for an international friendly between the two clubs. The friendly also marks the beginning of Bayern Munich's U.S. tour which will also see the Bundesliga champion take on Manchester City on July 23 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

How to Watch Bayern Munich at D.C. United Today:

Match Date: July 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream Bayern Munich at D.C. United on fuboTV:

Led by captain Manuel Neuer, head coach Julian Nagelsmann will get to use Mane for the first time on Wednesday along with fellow summer signings Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui. Leon Goretzka is the only confirmed absence at the moment after having gone through corrective surgery on his left knee.

Bayern Munich also just announced the signing of Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus with the 22-year-old expected to join up with his new teammates on their preseason tour in the U.S. De Ligt is the first signing for the German club striker Robert Lewandowski left the club to join Barcelona.

