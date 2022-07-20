Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/20/2022

Argentine Primera División action on Wednesday includes Defensa y Justicia playing CA Independiente Avellaneda. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Norberto Tomaghello, broadcast on TyC Sports. Defensa y Justicia is currently 24th in the league table, with seven points. CA Independiente Avellaneda is 22nd, with eight.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda

Match Day: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello

Defensa y Justicia and CA Independiente Avellaneda Stats

Defensa y Justicia is 21st in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (seven in 8 matches), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 19th in goals allowed (11 in 8).

CA Independiente Avellaneda has scored seven goals in 8 games (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has conceded 10 in 8 (16th in league).

Defensa y Justicia has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which is 20th in the league.

CA Independiente Avellaneda has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which is 24th in the league.

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata L 1-0 Away 7/11/2022 CA Aldosivi W 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 CA Sarmiento L 2-0 Away 7/20/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda - Home 7/25/2022 Newell's Old Boys - Away 7/31/2022 Arsenal - Home 8/7/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE - Away

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule