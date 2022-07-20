Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/20/2022

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Wednesday includes Defensa y Justicia playing CA Independiente Avellaneda. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Norberto Tomaghello, broadcast on TyC Sports. Defensa y Justicia is currently 24th in the league table, with seven points. CA Independiente Avellaneda is 22nd, with eight.
How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda
- Match Day: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Defensa y Justicia and CA Independiente Avellaneda Stats
- Defensa y Justicia is 21st in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (seven in 8 matches), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 19th in goals allowed (11 in 8).
- CA Independiente Avellaneda has scored seven goals in 8 games (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has conceded 10 in 8 (16th in league).
- Defensa y Justicia has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which is 20th in the league.
- CA Independiente Avellaneda has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which is 24th in the league.
Defensa y Justicia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 1-0
Away
7/11/2022
CA Aldosivi
W 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
CA Sarmiento
L 2-0
Away
7/20/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Home
7/25/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Away
7/31/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
8/7/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Away
CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
CA Platense
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
L 1-0
Away
7/16/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
D 0-0
Home
7/20/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
7/23/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
7/31/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Away
8/7/2022
CA River Plate
-
Home