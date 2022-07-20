Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Wednesday includes Defensa y Justicia playing CA Independiente Avellaneda. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Norberto Tomaghello, broadcast on TyC Sports. Defensa y Justicia is currently 24th in the league table, with seven points. CA Independiente Avellaneda is 22nd, with eight.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda

  • Match Day: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Defensa y Justicia and CA Independiente Avellaneda Stats

  • Defensa y Justicia is 21st in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (seven in 8 matches), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 19th in goals allowed (11 in 8).
  • CA Independiente Avellaneda has scored seven goals in 8 games (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia has conceded 10 in 8 (16th in league).
  • Defensa y Justicia has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which is 20th in the league.
  • CA Independiente Avellaneda has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which is 24th in the league.

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 1-0

Away

7/11/2022

CA Aldosivi

W 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

CA Sarmiento

L 2-0

Away

7/20/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Home

7/25/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Away

7/31/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

8/7/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Away

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

CA Platense

L 3-1

Home

7/10/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

L 1-0

Away

7/16/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

D 0-0

Home

7/20/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

7/23/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

7/31/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Away

8/7/2022

CA River Plate

-

Home

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/20/2022

