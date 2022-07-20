How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, England vs. Spain: Stream Live

England and Spain face off in the first quarterfinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO on Wednesday at Falmer Stadium.

The 2022 UEFA Women's EURO quarterfinals get underway on Wednesday when host nation England plays Spain at Falmer Stadium, home of the Premier League club Brighton Hove & Albion.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, England vs. Spain Today:

Match Date: July 20, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

England is perfect so far in the 2022 EURO with three wins in three matches to finish the first round atop Group A with nine points. The Lionesses defeated Austria 1-0 on the first matchday of the group stages, followed by an 8-0 victory over Norway on matchday two and a 5-0 finish over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

Spain, meanwhile, finished in second place in Group B with six points. The Spanish national team defeated Finland 4-1 on the first matchday of the group stages, followed by a 2-0 loss to Group B leader Germany on matchday two and a slim 1-0 finish over Denmark on the final matchday of the first round.

Spain and England now meet at Falmer Stadium for a spot in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO semifinals.

