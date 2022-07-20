Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City FC vs. Club América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City FC faces Club América at NRG Stadium on Wednesday in an international friendly in the soccer world.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will go up against the winningest club in Liga MX history, Club América, on Wednesday at NRG Stadium, the home of MLS's Houston Dynamo. City will then face Bayern Munich in Green Bay, Wisconsin before heading back to Manchester to prepare for the Community Shield battle against Liverpool.

How to Watch Manchester City FC vs. Club América Today:

Match Date: July 20, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Manchester City FC vs. Club América on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

América is arguably the most successful side in Mexico with the team's first Liga MX title being claimed in the 1965-66 season. In total, Las Águilas have won the domestic title on 13 occasions, more than any other side in the country, as well as being one of only two teams to have never been relegated from the first division.

América has also won 10 international titles which is a continental record. The club has won the CONCACAF Champions' Cup seven times with further trophies coming in the form of the Copa Interamericana (two) and the CONCACAF Giants Cup (one).

Manchester City and Club América face off at NRG Stadium on Wednesday in international friendly action in Houston, Texas.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

Manchester City FC vs. Club América

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst
Golf

Mark Hensby at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Stroud plays his shot on the 10th fairway during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chris Stroud at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Aaron Baddeley plays his shot from the bunker on the 1st hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Bill Haas plays a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dawie Van Der Walt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Tommy Gainey plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Joseph Bramlett plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joseph Bramlett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy