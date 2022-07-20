Manchester City FC faces Club América at NRG Stadium on Wednesday in an international friendly in the soccer world.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will go up against the winningest club in Liga MX history, Club América, on Wednesday at NRG Stadium, the home of MLS's Houston Dynamo. City will then face Bayern Munich in Green Bay, Wisconsin before heading back to Manchester to prepare for the Community Shield battle against Liverpool.

How to Watch Manchester City FC vs. Club América Today:

Match Date: July 20, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

América is arguably the most successful side in Mexico with the team's first Liga MX title being claimed in the 1965-66 season. In total, Las Águilas have won the domestic title on 13 occasions, more than any other side in the country, as well as being one of only two teams to have never been relegated from the first division.

América has also won 10 international titles which is a continental record. The club has won the CONCACAF Champions' Cup seven times with further trophies coming in the form of the Copa Interamericana (two) and the CONCACAF Giants Cup (one).

