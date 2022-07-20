How to Watch Valour FC vs. Atletico Ottawa: Stream CPL Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Valour FC vs. Atletico Ottawa: Live Stream CPL, TV Channel, Start Time

Valour FC takes on Atletico Ottawa on Wednesday. This match was originally set to be played on Sunday but was postponed due to the CPL's COVID-19 protocols.

So far this season, Valour FC and Atletico Ottawa have met twice, and played two completely different games. They'll face each other for a third time this season on Wednesday. 

How to Watch Valour FC vs. Atletico Ottawa Today:

Match Date: July 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Valour FC vs. Atletico Ottawa on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

When the teams first played on April 24, Valour came away with a 6-1 win. Striker Moses Dyer and forward Alessandro Riggi both scored twice in that match, with midfielder Brett Levis and defender Rocco Romeo finding the back of the net as well.

The second meeting, which took place on June 1, was much lower-scoring. Atletico took that one 1-0. That decision came late, with defender Zach Verhoven picking up the only goal in the 84th minute.

Originally, this match was set to be played on Sunday. However, it was postponed by the CPL due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

With that, both teams will have significant time off coming into this match, and should be well-rested. Atletico last played on July 9 (a 1-1 draw with first-place Cavalry FC), while Valour's last match came on July 10 (a 1-0 win over HFX Wanderers FC).

The new kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Coverage can be found on FOX Soccer Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

Valour FC vs. Atletico Ottawa

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
