CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

How to Watch CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata hits the pitch against CA River Plate at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Thursday, July 21. The two Argentine Primera División teams will play at 8:30 PM ET. CA River Plate currently has nine points, and is 17th in the league. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has 15 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
- Match Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
CA River Plate and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats
- CA River Plate is scoring 1.4 goals per match (fifth in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is giving up 0.6 per match (third in league).
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has scored nine goals in 8 games (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate has given up 10 in 8 (16th in league).
- CA River Plate's goal differential (+1) is 11th in the league.
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.
CA River Plate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
CA Huracan
L 3-2
Away
7/10/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
L 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Velez Sarsfield
D 2-2
Away
7/21/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Home
7/24/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
7/31/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
8/7/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Defensa y Justicia
W 1-0
Home
7/10/2022
Atletico Tucuman
L 2-0
Away
7/16/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 0-0
Home
7/21/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
7/24/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Home
7/31/2022
CA Huracan
-
Away
8/7/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Home