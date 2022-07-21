CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata hits the pitch against CA River Plate at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Thursday, July 21. The two Argentine Primera División teams will play at 8:30 PM ET. CA River Plate currently has nine points, and is 17th in the league. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has 15 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

Match Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Thursday, July 21, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti

CA River Plate and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats

CA River Plate is scoring 1.4 goals per match (fifth in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is giving up 0.6 per match (third in league).

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has scored nine goals in 8 games (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate has given up 10 in 8 (16th in league).

CA River Plate's goal differential (+1) is 11th in the league.

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.

CA River Plate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 CA Huracan L 3-2 Away 7/10/2022 CD Godoy Cruz L 2-0 Home 7/17/2022 Velez Sarsfield D 2-2 Away 7/21/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata - Home 7/24/2022 CA Aldosivi - Away 7/31/2022 CA Sarmiento - Home 8/7/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda - Away

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule