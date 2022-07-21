CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata hits the pitch against CA River Plate at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Thursday, July 21. The two Argentine Primera División teams will play at 8:30 PM ET. CA River Plate currently has nine points, and is 17th in the league. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has 15 points, and is in seventh place.

  • Match Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

  • CA River Plate is scoring 1.4 goals per match (fifth in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is giving up 0.6 per match (third in league).
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has scored nine goals in 8 games (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate has given up 10 in 8 (16th in league).
  • CA River Plate's goal differential (+1) is 11th in the league.
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

CA Huracan

L 3-2

Away

7/10/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

L 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Velez Sarsfield

D 2-2

Away

7/21/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Home

7/24/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

7/31/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

8/7/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Defensa y Justicia

W 1-0

Home

7/10/2022

Atletico Tucuman

L 2-0

Away

7/16/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 0-0

Home

7/21/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

7/24/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Home

7/31/2022

CA Huracan

-

Away

8/7/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Home

July
21
2022

River vs. Gimnasia (LP)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
