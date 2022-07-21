CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Talleres de Cordoba and CA Banfield will hit the pitch in the Argentine Primera División play on Thursday, July 21. The game at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes starts at 6:00 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Talleres de Cordoba currently has five points, and is 26th in the league table. CA Banfield has 12 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA Banfield

  • Match Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes
CA Talleres de Cordoba and CA Banfield Stats

  • CA Talleres de Cordoba is 27th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.5 goals per game), and CA Banfield is 11th defensively (1.0 conceded per match).
  • CA Banfield is fifth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 13th defensively (1.1 conceded per match).
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba's goal differential is -5, which ranks 26th in the league.
  • CA Banfield has a goal differential of +3 on the season, eighth in the league.

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

CA Tigre

D 1-1

Away

7/9/2022

Barracas Central

L 2-0

Home

7/16/2022

Boca Juniors

L 1-0

Away

7/21/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

7/25/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

7/29/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

8/6/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Boca Juniors

W 3-0

Away

7/9/2022

Union de Santa Fe

L 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 1-1

Home

7/21/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Away

7/25/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

7/30/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

8/5/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Home

How To Watch

July
21
2022

Talleres (C) vs. Banfield

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
