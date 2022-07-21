CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba and CA Banfield will hit the pitch in the Argentine Primera División play on Thursday, July 21. The game at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes starts at 6:00 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Talleres de Cordoba currently has five points, and is 26th in the league table. CA Banfield has 12 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA Banfield

Match Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Thursday, July 21, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

CA Talleres de Cordoba and CA Banfield Stats

CA Talleres de Cordoba is 27th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.5 goals per game), and CA Banfield is 11th defensively (1.0 conceded per match).

CA Banfield is fifth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 13th defensively (1.1 conceded per match).

CA Talleres de Cordoba's goal differential is -5, which ranks 26th in the league.

CA Banfield has a goal differential of +3 on the season, eighth in the league.

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 CA Tigre D 1-1 Away 7/9/2022 Barracas Central L 2-0 Home 7/16/2022 Boca Juniors L 1-0 Away 7/21/2022 CA Banfield - Home 7/25/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Away 7/29/2022 Union de Santa Fe - Home 8/6/2022 Argentinos Juniors - Home

CA Banfield Schedule