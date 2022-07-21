Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys will meet at Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre on Thursday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The game will begin on July 21 at 3:30 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports. With eight points, Club Atletico Rosario Central is 22nd in the league. Newell's Old Boys has 16 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys

Match Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre

Club Atletico Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys Stats

Club Atletico Rosario Central has scored three goals in 8 games (28th in the Argentine Primera División), and Newell's Old Boys has given up four in 8 (second in league).

Newell's Old Boys has scored nine goals in 8 games (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central has given up seven in 8 (seventh in league).

Club Atletico Rosario Central's goal differential is -4, which ranks 24th in the league.

Newell's Old Boys' goal differential is +5, which is second in the league.

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 CA Aldosivi L 2-1 Away 7/8/2022 CA Sarmiento W 1-0 Home 7/16/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda D 0-0 Away 7/21/2022 Newell's Old Boys - Home 7/26/2022 Arsenal - Away 7/31/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE - Home 8/7/2022 CA Tigre - Away

Newell's Old Boys Schedule