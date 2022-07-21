Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Atletico Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys will meet at Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre on Thursday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The game will begin on July 21 at 3:30 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports. With eight points, Club Atletico Rosario Central is 22nd in the league. Newell's Old Boys has 16 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys

  • Match Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Club Atletico Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys Stats

  • Club Atletico Rosario Central has scored three goals in 8 games (28th in the Argentine Primera División), and Newell's Old Boys has given up four in 8 (second in league).
  • Newell's Old Boys has scored nine goals in 8 games (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central has given up seven in 8 (seventh in league).
  • Club Atletico Rosario Central's goal differential is -4, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • Newell's Old Boys' goal differential is +5, which is second in the league.

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

CA Aldosivi

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

CA Sarmiento

W 1-0

Home

7/16/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

D 0-0

Away

7/21/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

7/26/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

7/31/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Home

8/7/2022

CA Tigre

-

Away

Newell's Old Boys Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

CA Patronato Parana

D 2-2

Home

7/9/2022

CA Platense

D 1-1

Away

7/16/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

D 0-0

Home

7/21/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

7/25/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

7/30/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

8/7/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Home

How To Watch

July
21
2022

Rosario Central vs. Newell's

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
