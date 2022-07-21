How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs. Austria: Stream live

Germany and Austria face off at Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday in the second quarterfinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs. Austria Today:

Match Date: July 21, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs. Austria on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Germany advanced to the quarterfinals round after finishing atop Group B with nine points after its three matches. Led by head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the Germans began their 2022 EURO journey with a 4-0 win over Denmark on July 8.

Then, Germany defeated Spain 2-0 followed by a 3-0 finish over Finland on the final matchday of the group stages. The national team is currently on a four-match winning streak in all competitions with no goals conceded and 16 goals scored in that span.

Austria, meanwhile, finished in second place in Group A with six points after three matches. The team's only loss so far in the European competition was against host country England, a 1-0 finish on the first matchday of the group stages. Austria then beat Northern Ireland 2-0 and finished the group stages with a 1-0 win over Norway on July 15.

