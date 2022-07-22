Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sweden and Belgium face off at Leigh Sports Village on Friday in the third quarterfinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO.

The 2022 UEFA Women's EURO quarterfinals continue on Friday when Sweden and Belgium meet at Leigh Sports Village, home of the professional rugby league team Leigh Centurions, Manchester United's under-19 and under-23 teams and Manchester United's women's club.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs. Belgium Today:

Match Date: July 22, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs. Belgium on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Sweden finished atop Group C with seven points following its three group stage matches. The first was a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on July 9, followed by a 2-1 win over Switzerland and a 5-0 finish over Portugal on the final matchday of the group stages.

Belgium, meanwhile, finished in second place in Group D with four points after three matches. The national team drew 1-1 with Iceland on July 10 followed by a 2-1 loss to France on July 14 and a 1-0 finish over Italy on the final matchday of the first round.

Tine De Caigny scored for Belgium in the 49th minute against France which secured the three points the team needed in order to advance to the next round of the European competition, finishing just one point ahead of Iceland in the group standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs. Belgium

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

France Belgium Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs Belgium: Stream live

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Scott Piercy plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open: Second Round

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird celebrate after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
SI Guide

Storm, Mercury Face Off in Final Regular-Season Meeting of Bird, Taurasi

By Kevin Sweeney58 minutes ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch French Grand Prix: Live Stream F1 Practice Round Two

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
imago1013309261h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 19: Stream live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
imago1013135425h
Formula 1

How to Watch French Grand Prix: Live Stream F1 Practice, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
USATSI_11103053
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship: Stream Second Round

By Phil Watson7 hours ago
USATSI_18588084
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship, Second Round: Stream LGPA

By Phil Watson9 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy