How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs Belgium: Stream live

Sweden and Belgium face off at Leigh Sports Village on Friday in the third quarterfinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO.

The 2022 UEFA Women's EURO quarterfinals continue on Friday when Sweden and Belgium meet at Leigh Sports Village, home of the professional rugby league team Leigh Centurions, Manchester United's under-19 and under-23 teams and Manchester United's women's club.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs. Belgium Today:

Match Date: July 22, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Sweden finished atop Group C with seven points following its three group stage matches. The first was a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on July 9, followed by a 2-1 win over Switzerland and a 5-0 finish over Portugal on the final matchday of the group stages.

Belgium, meanwhile, finished in second place in Group D with four points after three matches. The national team drew 1-1 with Iceland on July 10 followed by a 2-1 loss to France on July 14 and a 1-0 finish over Italy on the final matchday of the first round.

Tine De Caigny scored for Belgium in the 49th minute against France which secured the three points the team needed in order to advance to the next round of the European competition, finishing just one point ahead of Iceland in the group standings.

