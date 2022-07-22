Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/22/2022

How to Watch Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atletico San Luis takes on Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan on Friday, July 22. The two Liga MX teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Mazatlan FC is currently 16th in the league, with one point. Atletico San Luis is 13th, with three.
How to Watch Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis
- Match Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio de Mazatlan
Mazatlan FC and Atletico San Luis Stats
- Mazatlan FC has scored three goals in 3 matches (11th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded three in 3 (fourth in league).
- Atletico San Luis is scoring 0.7 goals per match (15th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC is giving up two per game (16th in league).
- Mazatlan FC's goal differential (-3) is 16th in the league.
- Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 12th in the league.
Mazatlan FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Puebla FC
L 4-2
Home
7/8/2022
Tigres UANL
L 1-0
Home
7/18/2022
CF Pachuca
D 1-1
Away
7/22/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
7/27/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
7/30/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
8/5/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Club Leon
L 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
W 1-0
Away
7/17/2022
CF Monterrey
L 1-0
Home
7/22/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
7/30/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
8/3/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
