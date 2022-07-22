Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/22/2022

Atletico San Luis takes on Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan on Friday, July 22. The two Liga MX teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Mazatlan FC is currently 16th in the league, with one point. Atletico San Luis is 13th, with three.

How to Watch Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis

Match Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio de Mazatlan

Mazatlan FC and Atletico San Luis Stats

Mazatlan FC has scored three goals in 3 matches (11th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded three in 3 (fourth in league).

Atletico San Luis is scoring 0.7 goals per match (15th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC is giving up two per game (16th in league).

Mazatlan FC's goal differential (-3) is 16th in the league.

Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 12th in the league.

Mazatlan FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Puebla FC L 4-2 Home 7/8/2022 Tigres UANL L 1-0 Home 7/18/2022 CF Pachuca D 1-1 Away 7/22/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home 7/27/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 7/30/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Away 8/5/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule