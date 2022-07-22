Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atletico San Luis takes on Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan on Friday, July 22. The two Liga MX teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Mazatlan FC is currently 16th in the league, with one point. Atletico San Luis is 13th, with three.

How to Watch Mazatlan FC vs. Atletico San Luis

  • Match Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio de Mazatlan
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mazatlan FC and Atletico San Luis Stats

  • Mazatlan FC has scored three goals in 3 matches (11th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded three in 3 (fourth in league).
  • Atletico San Luis is scoring 0.7 goals per match (15th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC is giving up two per game (16th in league).
  • Mazatlan FC's goal differential (-3) is 16th in the league.
  • Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 12th in the league.

Mazatlan FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Puebla FC

L 4-2

Home

7/8/2022

Tigres UANL

L 1-0

Home

7/18/2022

CF Pachuca

D 1-1

Away

7/22/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

7/27/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

7/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

8/5/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Club Leon

L 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

W 1-0

Away

7/17/2022

CF Monterrey

L 1-0

Home

7/22/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

7/30/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

8/3/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
