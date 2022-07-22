Skip to main content

How to Watch Leeds United in Canada All Season Long

After just avoiding relegation last season, what will Leeds United do this time around?

Leeds United finished 17th in the Premier League table last season, just one stop above relegation. And considering the team had the third-worst goal differential in the EPL, Leeds fans should feel lucky that they get another season of the Whites in the top flight. Leeds returned to the EPL for the 2020-21 season and immediately finished ninth, but the team couldn't build on that momentum last year. Can the team bounce back and move up in the standings this time around?

Watch Leeds United in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Last season, Rapinha led Leeds United in goals with 11, including scoring a goal in the team's finale last season to ensure it stayed in the Premier League. But with Rapinha now playing at Barcelona, the team will need someone else to step up.

The team did add a handful of players, including a pair of players from Red Bull Salzburg in midfielder Brenden Aaronson and back Rasmus Kristensen. But with defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips leaving for Man City, will the additions be enough to bolster this team?

Leeds United games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

