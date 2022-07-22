How to Watch Leeds United in Canada All Season Long

After just avoiding relegation last season, what will Leeds United do this time around?

Leeds United finished 17th in the Premier League table last season, just one stop above relegation. And considering the team had the third-worst goal differential in the EPL, Leeds fans should feel lucky that they get another season of the Whites in the top flight. Leeds returned to the EPL for the 2020-21 season and immediately finished ninth, but the team couldn't build on that momentum last year. Can the team bounce back and move up in the standings this time around?

Last season, Rapinha led Leeds United in goals with 11, including scoring a goal in the team's finale last season to ensure it stayed in the Premier League. But with Rapinha now playing at Barcelona, the team will need someone else to step up.

The team did add a handful of players, including a pair of players from Red Bull Salzburg in midfielder Brenden Aaronson and back Rasmus Kristensen. But with defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips leaving for Man City, will the additions be enough to bolster this team?

