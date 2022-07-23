How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO: Stream France vs Netherlands

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, France vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The 2022 UEFA Women's EURO quarterfinals come to an end on Saturday when France and reigning back-to-back champion Netherlands meet at New York Stadium, home of the British second-division club Rotherham United.
How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, France vs. Netherlands Today:
Match Date: July 23, 2022
Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, France vs. Netherlands on fuboTV
France advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 EURO following its first place finish in Group D with seven points out of its three group stage matches. The French team first met Italy on July 10, beating the Italians 5-1 thanks in large part to a Grace Geyoro hat-trick.
Then, France defeated Belgium 2-1 followed by a 1-1 finish against Iceland on July 18, the final matchday of the group stages.
Netherlands, meanwhile, finished in second place in Group C with seven points, level with group-leader Sweden, but below the Swedes in the standings due to goal difference. The Dutch national team started the European competition with a 1-1 draw against Sweden, followed by back-to-back wins against Portugal (3-2) and Switzerland (4-1).
France and Netherlands face off at New York Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO final four.
