Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, France vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

France and Netherlands face off at New York Stadium on Saturday in the fourth quarterfinal match of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO.

The 2022 UEFA Women's EURO quarterfinals come to an end on Saturday when France and reigning back-to-back champion Netherlands meet at New York Stadium, home of the British second-division club Rotherham United.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, France vs. Netherlands Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, France vs. Netherlands on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

France advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 EURO following its first place finish in Group D with seven points out of its three group stage matches. The French team first met Italy on July 10, beating the Italians 5-1 thanks in large part to a Grace Geyoro hat-trick.

Then, France defeated Belgium 2-1 followed by a 1-1 finish against Iceland on July 18, the final matchday of the group stages.

Netherlands, meanwhile, finished in second place in Group C with seven points, level with group-leader Sweden, but below the Swedes in the standings due to goal difference. The Dutch national team started the European competition with a 1-1 draw against Sweden, followed by back-to-back wins against Portugal (3-2) and Switzerland (4-1).

France and Netherlands face off at New York Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO final four.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

2022 UEFA Women's EURO, France vs. Netherlands

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

France Belgium Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO: Stream France vs Netherlands

By Rafael Urbinajust now
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400: Qualifying

By Phil Watsonjust now
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: The Nerd Team vs Boeheim's Army

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Cornhole
cornhole

How to Watch ACL Pro Shootout #6: Stream Cornhole Live

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch, Stream Track and Field World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
HFX Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton at HFX Wanderers FC: Stream CPL Live

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Scott Piercy plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open: Stream Third Round Live

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
KSW
MMA

How to Watch KSW 72: Stream MMA Welterweight Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago