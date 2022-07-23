How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO: Stream France vs Netherlands

France and Netherlands face off at New York Stadium on Saturday in the fourth quarterfinal match of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO.

The 2022 UEFA Women's EURO quarterfinals come to an end on Saturday when France and reigning back-to-back champion Netherlands meet at New York Stadium, home of the British second-division club Rotherham United.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, France vs. Netherlands Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

TV: ESPN2

France advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 EURO following its first place finish in Group D with seven points out of its three group stage matches. The French team first met Italy on July 10, beating the Italians 5-1 thanks in large part to a Grace Geyoro hat-trick.

Then, France defeated Belgium 2-1 followed by a 1-1 finish against Iceland on July 18, the final matchday of the group stages.

Netherlands, meanwhile, finished in second place in Group C with seven points, level with group-leader Sweden, but below the Swedes in the standings due to goal difference. The Dutch national team started the European competition with a 1-1 draw against Sweden, followed by back-to-back wins against Portugal (3-2) and Switzerland (4-1).

France and Netherlands face off at New York Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO final four.

