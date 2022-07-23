How to Watch Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco vs. South Africa

Morocco and South Africa meet at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final.

With both teams unbeaten so far in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco and South Africa meet at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday for a shot at the title. Morocco advanced to the tournament final following its penalty-kick victory over Nigeria in the semifinals. South Africa, meanwhile, advanced to the championship match after beating Zambia 1-0 in the other semifinal.

How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco vs. South Africa today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Morocco finished the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stages atop Group A with nine points after its three matches. The team defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 on the first matchday of the competition, followed by a 3-1 finish over Uganda and a 1-0 win over Senegal on the final matchday.

Meanwhile, South Africa finished atop Group C also with nine points in three matches. A 2-1 victory over Nigeria started off South Africa's group stage campaign, followed by a 3-1 finish over Burundi and a 1-0 defeat of Botswana.

The South African national team then faced Tunisia in the quarterfinal, winning 1-0 before meeting Zambia in the aforementioned semifinal. Morocco met Botswana in the other quarterfinal, winning 2-1 to advance to the semis against Nigeria.

