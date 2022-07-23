CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Racing Club Avellaneda will take to the pitch against CA Central Cordoba SE on Saturday, July 23 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Alfredo Terrera gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. With eight points, CA Central Cordoba SE is currently 24th in the league. Racing Club Avellaneda has 15 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Terrera
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Central Cordoba SE and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats

  • CA Central Cordoba SE has scored nine goals in 9 games (16th in the Argentine Primera División), and Racing Club Avellaneda has given up seven in 9 (sixth in league).
  • Racing Club Avellaneda is third in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per game), and CA Central Cordoba SE is 22nd defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
  • CA Central Cordoba SE is 25th in the league in goal differential at -5.
  • Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league in goal differential at +6.

CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

D 2-2

Away

7/14/2022

CA Patronato Parana

L 3-1

Home

7/19/2022

CA Platense

L 2-0

Away

7/23/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

8/1/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

8/7/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

8/11/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

W 1-0

Home

7/16/2022

Newell's Old Boys

D 0-0

Away

7/19/2022

Arsenal

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Away

7/31/2022

CA Tigre

-

Home

8/6/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

8/14/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Racing

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
