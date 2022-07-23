CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda will take to the pitch against CA Central Cordoba SE on Saturday, July 23 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Alfredo Terrera gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. With eight points, CA Central Cordoba SE is currently 24th in the league. Racing Club Avellaneda has 15 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Terrera

Estadio Alfredo Terrera Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Central Cordoba SE and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats

CA Central Cordoba SE has scored nine goals in 9 games (16th in the Argentine Primera División), and Racing Club Avellaneda has given up seven in 9 (sixth in league).

Racing Club Avellaneda is third in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per game), and CA Central Cordoba SE is 22nd defensively (1.6 allowed per match).

CA Central Cordoba SE is 25th in the league in goal differential at -5.

Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league in goal differential at +6.

CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata D 2-2 Away 7/14/2022 CA Patronato Parana L 3-1 Home 7/19/2022 CA Platense L 2-0 Away 7/23/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Home 8/1/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away 8/7/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Home 8/11/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule