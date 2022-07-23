CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Racing Club Avellaneda will take to the pitch against CA Central Cordoba SE on Saturday, July 23 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Alfredo Terrera gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. With eight points, CA Central Cordoba SE is currently 24th in the league. Racing Club Avellaneda has 15 points, and is in seventh place.
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Terrera
CA Central Cordoba SE and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats
- CA Central Cordoba SE has scored nine goals in 9 games (16th in the Argentine Primera División), and Racing Club Avellaneda has given up seven in 9 (sixth in league).
- Racing Club Avellaneda is third in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per game), and CA Central Cordoba SE is 22nd defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
- CA Central Cordoba SE is 25th in the league in goal differential at -5.
- Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league in goal differential at +6.
CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
D 2-2
Away
7/14/2022
CA Patronato Parana
L 3-1
Home
7/19/2022
CA Platense
L 2-0
Away
7/23/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
8/1/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
8/7/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
8/11/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
W 1-0
Home
7/16/2022
Newell's Old Boys
D 0-0
Away
7/19/2022
Arsenal
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Away
7/31/2022
CA Tigre
-
Home
8/6/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
8/14/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home