After having an 11-game unbeaten streak snapped earlier this week, Cavalry FC looks to get back in the win column on Friday.

Entering Tuesday's match against York United FC, Cavalry FC hadn't lost since late April — an 11-match unbeaten streak. That streak was snapped, and now the first-place club in the Canadian Premier League will look to get back in the win column when it hosts Pacific FC on Friday.

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Pacific FC Today:

Match Date: July 22, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Cavalry still sits at the top of the league table at 8-4-3. A lot of its success has been due to its dominant attack, which ranks second in the league averaging 1.8 goals per match.

Pacific, winners of two in a row, are right on Cavalry's heels. At 7-5-4, they're in second place in the standings. They've also been red-hot offensively, with three or more goals in each of their last three matches.

They also have the league's leading goal scorer in forward Alejandro Díaz Liceága. He's found the back of the net 10 times in 16 games.

These teams played recently, back on June 30. That was, unsurprisingly, a high-scoring affair. It ended in a 3-3 draw.

That was their second meeting of the year. They also played back on May 1, with Cavalry coming away with a 2-0 win. That match was the start of the 11-game unbeaten streak.

Will Cavalry begin another run? Or will Pacific even the season series and move its own winning streak to three. Find out on Friday night, with a 10 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX Sports 2.

