Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New England Revolution takes on Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Columbus is 12th in the league in points, with 29. New England is 21st, with 25.
How to Watch Columbus vs. New England
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
Columbus and New England Stats
- Columbus is 16th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and New England is 21st defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
- New England scores 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Columbus allows 1.1 per game (third in league).
- Columbus' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.
- New England's goal differential is -2, which ranks 15th in the league.
Columbus Key Players
- Columbus is led by Derrick Etienne, who has five goals in 19 games (36th in league).
- Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 28 shots, 1.8 per game) in 16 league appearances.
- Etienne has five assists in 19 games -- tops on Columbus, and seventh in the league.
New England Key Players
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Chicago
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
DC United
D 2-2
Away
7/17/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 2-0
Home
7/23/2022
New England
-
Home
7/30/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/3/2022
Montreal
-
Home
8/6/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
D 2-2
Home
7/9/2022
NYCFC
L 4-2
Away
7/16/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-1
Away
7/23/2022
Columbus
-
Away
7/30/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
8/6/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
8/13/2022
DC United
-
Home
