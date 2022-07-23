Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) makes a heart with his hands after scoring a goal against the New England Revolution during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution takes on Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Columbus is 12th in the league in points, with 29. New England is 21st, with 25.

How to Watch Columbus vs. New England

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lower.com Field

Columbus and New England Stats

Columbus is 16th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and New England is 21st defensively (1.7 conceded per game).

New England scores 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Columbus allows 1.1 per game (third in league).

Columbus' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.

New England's goal differential is -2, which ranks 15th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

Columbus is led by Derrick Etienne, who has five goals in 19 games (36th in league).

Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 28 shots, 1.8 per game) in 16 league appearances.

Etienne has five assists in 19 games -- tops on Columbus, and seventh in the league.

New England Key Players

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Chicago W 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 DC United D 2-2 Away 7/17/2022 FC Cincinnati W 2-0 Home 7/23/2022 New England - Home 7/30/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 8/3/2022 Montreal - Home 8/6/2022 NYCFC - Home

New England Schedule