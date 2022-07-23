Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) makes a heart with his hands after scoring a goal against the New England Revolution during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution takes on Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Columbus is 12th in the league in points, with 29. New England is 21st, with 25.

How to Watch Columbus vs. New England

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Columbus and New England Stats

  • Columbus is 16th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and New England is 21st defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
  • New England scores 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Columbus allows 1.1 per game (third in league).
  • Columbus' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.
  • New England's goal differential is -2, which ranks 15th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

  • Columbus is led by Derrick Etienne, who has five goals in 19 games (36th in league).
  • Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 28 shots, 1.8 per game) in 16 league appearances.
  • Etienne has five assists in 19 games -- tops on Columbus, and seventh in the league.

New England Key Players

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Chicago

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

DC United

D 2-2

Away

7/17/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 2-0

Home

7/23/2022

New England

-

Home

7/30/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/3/2022

Montreal

-

Home

8/6/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 2-2

Home

7/9/2022

NYCFC

L 4-2

Away

7/16/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-1

Away

7/23/2022

Columbus

-

Away

7/30/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

8/6/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

8/13/2022

DC United

-

Home

How To Watch

July
23
2022

New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

