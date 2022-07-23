Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Cruz Azul and Puebla FC will meet at Estadio Azteca on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on July 23 at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on Univision. Cruz Azul is currently 14th in the league, with three points. Puebla FC is second, with seven.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Stadium: Estadio Azteca
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cruz Azul and Puebla FC Stats

  • Cruz Azul scores two goals per game (second in Liga MX), and Puebla FC gives up one per match (fourth in league).
  • Puebla FC is second in Liga MX offensively (two goals per match), and Cruz Azul is 16th defensively (2.3 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is 12th in the league at -1.
  • Puebla FC has a goal differential of +3 on the season, second in the league.

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Tigres UANL

W 3-2

Away

7/9/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Atlas FC

L 3-2

Away

7/23/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

7/26/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

7/30/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

8/6/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Mazatlan FC

W 4-2

Away

7/8/2022

Club Santos Laguna

W 1-0

Home

7/15/2022

Club Leon

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

7/26/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

7/30/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

8/2/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
