Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cruz Azul and Puebla FC will meet at Estadio Azteca on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on July 23 at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on Univision. Cruz Azul is currently 14th in the league, with three points. Puebla FC is second, with seven.
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
Cruz Azul and Puebla FC Stats
- Cruz Azul scores two goals per game (second in Liga MX), and Puebla FC gives up one per match (fourth in league).
- Puebla FC is second in Liga MX offensively (two goals per match), and Cruz Azul is 16th defensively (2.3 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is 12th in the league at -1.
- Puebla FC has a goal differential of +3 on the season, second in the league.
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Tigres UANL
W 3-2
Away
7/9/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Atlas FC
L 3-2
Away
7/23/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
7/26/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
7/30/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
8/6/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Mazatlan FC
W 4-2
Away
7/8/2022
Club Santos Laguna
W 1-0
Home
7/15/2022
Club Leon
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
7/26/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
7/30/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
8/2/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
23
2022
Cruz Azul vs. Puebla
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
