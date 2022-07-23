Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Cruz Azul and Puebla FC will meet at Estadio Azteca on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on July 23 at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on Univision. Cruz Azul is currently 14th in the league, with three points. Puebla FC is second, with seven.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul and Puebla FC Stats

Cruz Azul scores two goals per game (second in Liga MX), and Puebla FC gives up one per match (fourth in league).

Puebla FC is second in Liga MX offensively (two goals per match), and Cruz Azul is 16th defensively (2.3 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is 12th in the league at -1.

Puebla FC has a goal differential of +3 on the season, second in the league.

Cruz Azul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Tigres UANL W 3-2 Away 7/9/2022 CF Pachuca L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Atlas FC L 3-2 Away 7/23/2022 Puebla FC - Home 7/26/2022 Atletico San Luis - Away 7/30/2022 Necaxa - Home 8/6/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Away

Puebla FC Schedule