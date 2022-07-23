How to Watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Stream Liga MX Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Cruz Azul and Puebla face off at Azteca Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX regular season action.

With two wins and a draw in its first three matches of the Apertura 2022 season, Puebla currently finds itself in second place in the Liga MX standings with seven points so far in the campaign. Cruz Azul, meanwhile, is 14th in the table with just three points after three matches.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:25 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KWEX-San Antonio, TX)

Live stream Cruz Azul vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Puebla opened its apertura 2022 season with a 4-2 win over Mazatlán on the first matchday of the tournament. Israel Reyes, Fernando Aristeguieta, Martín Barragán and Amaury Escoto all got on the scoresheet in the win.

Then, the club led by head coach Nico Larcamón beat Santos Laguna on the second matchday of the season thanks to an 11th-minute Gustavo Ferrareis strike to secure all three points.

In Puebla's most recent outing, La Franja drew 1-1 with León on July 15. Omar Fernández scored the club's lone goal in the draw, while Maximiliano Araújo received a red card meaning the left-back will be unavailable for the match against Cruz Azul at Azteca Stadium on Saturday.

Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
