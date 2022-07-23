DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Columbus Crew in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, CF Montréal and DC United will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 8:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks from Audi Field. Montreal has 32 points, ranking seventh in the league. DC United has 18 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Montreal

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

DC United and Montreal Stats

  • Montreal scores 1.7 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and DC United allows 2.2 per game (27th in league).
  • DC United is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Montreal is 23rd defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
  • Montreal's goal differential (-1) is 14th in the league.
  • DC United's goal differential (-16) is 27th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

  • Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 15 games (16th in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Montreal is Romell Quioto, who has seven goals in 18 games.
  • Kei Kamara is Montreal's leader in assists, with six in 19 games (third in league).

DC United Key Players

Montreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Los Angeles

L 4-0

Away

7/9/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Toronto FC

W 1-0

Home

7/23/2022

DC United

-

Away

7/30/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

8/3/2022

Columbus

-

Away

8/6/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

L 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

D 2-2

Home

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-0

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

-

Home

7/31/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

8/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/6/2022

New York

-

Home

How To Watch

July
23
2022

CF Montreal at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
