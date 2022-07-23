DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, CF Montréal and DC United will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 8:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks from Audi Field. Montreal has 32 points, ranking seventh in the league. DC United has 18 points, and is 28th overall.
How to Watch DC United vs. Montreal
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
DC United and Montreal Stats
- Montreal scores 1.7 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and DC United allows 2.2 per game (27th in league).
- DC United is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Montreal is 23rd defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
- Montreal's goal differential (-1) is 14th in the league.
- DC United's goal differential (-16) is 27th in the league.
Montreal Key Players
- Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 15 games (16th in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Montreal is Romell Quioto, who has seven goals in 18 games.
- Kei Kamara is Montreal's leader in assists, with six in 19 games (third in league).
DC United Key Players
Montreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Los Angeles
L 4-0
Away
7/9/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Toronto FC
W 1-0
Home
7/23/2022
DC United
-
Away
7/30/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
8/3/2022
Columbus
-
Away
8/6/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
L 7-0
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
D 2-2
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-0
Away
7/23/2022
Montreal
-
Home
7/31/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
8/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/6/2022
New York
-
Home
How To Watch
July
23
2022
CF Montreal at D.C. United
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)