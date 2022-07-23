DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Columbus Crew in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, CF Montréal and DC United will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 8:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks from Audi Field. Montreal has 32 points, ranking seventh in the league. DC United has 18 points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Montreal

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Montreal Stats

Montreal scores 1.7 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and DC United allows 2.2 per game (27th in league).

DC United is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Montreal is 23rd defensively (1.8 allowed per game).

Montreal's goal differential (-1) is 14th in the league.

DC United's goal differential (-16) is 27th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 15 games (16th in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Montreal is Romell Quioto, who has seven goals in 18 games.

Kei Kamara is Montreal's leader in assists, with six in 19 games (third in league).

DC United Key Players

Montreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Los Angeles L 4-0 Away 7/9/2022 Sporting Kansas City L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Toronto FC W 1-0 Home 7/23/2022 DC United - Away 7/30/2022 NYCFC - Home 8/3/2022 Columbus - Away 8/6/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home

DC United Schedule