Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Edmonton at HFX Wanderers FC: Live Stream CPL, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Edmonton heads all the way east Saturday afternoon for a match against HFX Wanderers FC.

In the first of two Canadian Premier League matches on Saturday, FC Edmonton heads east to take on HFX Wanderers FC. It will be the third match between the two clubs this season.

How to Watch FC Edmonton vs. HFX Wanderers FC Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream FC Edmonton vs. HFX Wanderers FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Wanderers took the first match 3-1 on April 30. After Edmonton got the first goal from striker Julian Ulbricht just nine minutes in, HFX rolled off three scores in a row getting goals from striker Cory Bent in the 17th minute, striker Samuel Salter in the 61st minute, and then a PK goal from striker Akeem Garcia in the 71st minute.

Things were closer in the second meeting on June 14. Once again, Edmonton scored first with midfielder Wesley Timoteo getting things started in the 10th minute. This time, the Wanderers didn't respond until the second half, when striker Samuel Salter scored a pair of goals, one in the 53rd minute and another in the 59th minute.

Those were two of Salter's five goals this season. He leads the club, and ranks sixth in the league.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage can be found on FOX Soccer Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

FC Edmonton vs. HFX Wanderers FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

HFX Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton at HFX Wanderers FC: Stream CPL Live

By Alex Barthjust now
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Scott Piercy plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open: Stream Third Round Live

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
KSW
MMA

How to Watch KSW 72: Stream MMA Welterweight Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Purple vs. Team Orange

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Truck Series
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Friday Beers vs Blue Collar U

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Nashua Silver Knights at Brockton Rox

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1013327591h
Formula 1

How to Watch France Grand Prix, Qualifying: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago