How to Watch FC Edmonton at HFX Wanderers FC: Stream CPL Live

FC Edmonton heads all the way east Saturday afternoon for a match against HFX Wanderers FC.

In the first of two Canadian Premier League matches on Saturday, FC Edmonton heads east to take on HFX Wanderers FC. It will be the third match between the two clubs this season.

How to Watch FC Edmonton vs. HFX Wanderers FC Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream FC Edmonton vs. HFX Wanderers FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Wanderers took the first match 3-1 on April 30. After Edmonton got the first goal from striker Julian Ulbricht just nine minutes in, HFX rolled off three scores in a row getting goals from striker Cory Bent in the 17th minute, striker Samuel Salter in the 61st minute, and then a PK goal from striker Akeem Garcia in the 71st minute.

Things were closer in the second meeting on June 14. Once again, Edmonton scored first with midfielder Wesley Timoteo getting things started in the 10th minute. This time, the Wanderers didn't respond until the second half, when striker Samuel Salter scored a pair of goals, one in the 53rd minute and another in the 59th minute.

Those were two of Salter's five goals this season. He leads the club, and ranks sixth in the league.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage can be found on FOX Soccer Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.