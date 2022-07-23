Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins (25) draws a foul on Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include Houston Dynamo against Minnesota United FC, with action beginning from BBVA Stadium at 8:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston currently has 25 points, ranking 19th overall in the league. Minnesota United FC has 31 points, and is eighth overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Minnesota United FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Houston and Minnesota United FC Stats

  • Houston is scoring 1.3 goals per match (16th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC is conceding 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
  • Minnesota United FC is 12th in MLS in goals scored (29 in 21 matches), and Houston is 16th in goals conceded (29 in 21).
  • Houston has a goal differential of -2 for the season, which is 15th in the league.
  • Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +4, which is eighth in the league.

Houston Key Players

  • Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 20 games (16th in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Houston is Darwin Quintero, who has seven goals in 21 games.
  • Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four (on 11 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

FC Dallas

D 2-2

Home

7/12/2022

Austin FC

L 3-1

Away

7/17/2022

San Jose

W 2-1

Away

7/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

7/30/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

8/5/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

8/13/2022

Montreal

-

Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Vancouver

W 3-1

Away

7/13/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 1-1

Home

7/16/2022

DC United

W 2-0

Home

7/23/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/30/2022

Portland

-

Home

8/6/2022

Colorado

-

Away

8/14/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
