Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will include Houston Dynamo against Minnesota United FC, with action beginning from BBVA Stadium at 8:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston currently has 25 points, ranking 19th overall in the league. Minnesota United FC has 31 points, and is eighth overall.
How to Watch Houston vs. Minnesota United FC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Houston and Minnesota United FC Stats
- Houston is scoring 1.3 goals per match (16th in MLS), and Minnesota United FC is conceding 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- Minnesota United FC is 12th in MLS in goals scored (29 in 21 matches), and Houston is 16th in goals conceded (29 in 21).
- Houston has a goal differential of -2 for the season, which is 15th in the league.
- Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +4, which is eighth in the league.
Houston Key Players
- Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 20 games (16th in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Houston is Darwin Quintero, who has seven goals in 21 games.
- Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has four (on 11 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
D 2-2
Home
7/12/2022
Austin FC
L 3-1
Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
W 2-1
Away
7/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/30/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
8/5/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
8/13/2022
Montreal
-
Home
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Vancouver
W 3-1
Away
7/13/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 1-1
Home
7/16/2022
DC United
W 2-0
Home
7/23/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/30/2022
Portland
-
Home
8/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
8/14/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
23
2022
Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)