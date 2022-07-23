How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New York City FC: Stream MLS

Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New York City FC: Live Stream MLS, TV Channel, Start Time

Inter Miami CF travels to face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With just four losses so far this season, New York City FC currently finds itself in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 38 points after 20 matches. The club from South Florida, meanwhile, is ninth in the East with 25 points in the same amount of matches in the regular season campaign.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New York City FC today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live stream Inter Miami CF at New York City FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

New York City is currently on a five-match unbeaten run in MLS action with three wins and two draws in that span. The club's most recent outing was a 1-0 finish over the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena last Sunday. Valentín Castellanos scored the lone goal in the win taking his season tally to 13 strikes so far in the campaign which leads MLS.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami is coming off of a 3-2 win in MLS action over Charlotte thanks to goals from Robert Taylor, Gonzalo Higuaín and Emerson Rodríguez. Higuaín has now scored in his second consecutive game coming off the bench for Phil Neville's squad.

In the club's most recent outing, however, Miami lost 6-0 to FC Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium in a friendly on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Inter Miami CF at New York City FC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants at Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
FRISBEE
Ultimate

AUDL: DC Breeze at Boston Glory stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Liberty: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV channel

By Evan Lazarjust now
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) passes the ball while defended by Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner (27) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New York City FC: Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Pirates: Stream MLB Live

By Adam Childsjust now
Football
CFL Football

Argonauts vs. Roughriders stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barthjust now
Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Stream Soccer

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) celebrates a win with catcher Willson Contreras (40) against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) celebrates a win with catcher Willson Contreras (40) against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago