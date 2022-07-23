How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New York City FC: Stream MLS

Inter Miami CF travels to face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With just four losses so far this season, New York City FC currently finds itself in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 38 points after 20 matches. The club from South Florida, meanwhile, is ninth in the East with 25 points in the same amount of matches in the regular season campaign.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New York City FC today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live stream Inter Miami CF at New York City FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

New York City is currently on a five-match unbeaten run in MLS action with three wins and two draws in that span. The club's most recent outing was a 1-0 finish over the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena last Sunday. Valentín Castellanos scored the lone goal in the win taking his season tally to 13 strikes so far in the campaign which leads MLS.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami is coming off of a 3-2 win in MLS action over Charlotte thanks to goals from Robert Taylor, Gonzalo Higuaín and Emerson Rodríguez. Higuaín has now scored in his second consecutive game coming off the bench for Phil Neville's squad.

In the club's most recent outing, however, Miami lost 6-0 to FC Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium in a friendly on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.