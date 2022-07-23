How to Watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Stream Soccer

Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City and Bayern Munich face off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday in an international friendly match.

With the FA Community Shield just a week away, Manchester City turns its attention to Bayern Munich with a friendly at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on the books for Saturday. The Citizens will be going up against a Bayern Munich squad led by summer-signees Sadio Mané and Matthijs De Ligt as well as former City winger Leroy Sane.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Bayern is coming off of a 6-2 victory over D.C. United on July 21, the first match of the club's U.S. tour. The goals were scored by Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, De Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Thomas Müller.

Manchester City, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 finish over Club América on Wednesday where Kevin De Bruyne scored both goals in the friendly win. 

Erling Haaland is expected to make his debut with the Premier League champion club on Saturday, with Riyad Mahrez mentioning in recent days that he believes the Norwegian goal-scorer will be bringing a different quality to Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich meet at Lambeau Field on Saturday in the final match of both clubs' summer tours in the United States.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

