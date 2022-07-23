Necaxa vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/22/2022

How to Watch Necaxa vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Juarez is set to meet Necaxa on Friday, July 22 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Victoria starts at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. Necaxa has three points, and is 14th in the league table. FC Juarez has five points, and is in sixth place.
How to Watch Necaxa vs. FC Juarez
- Match Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Victoria
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Necaxa and FC Juarez Stats
- Necaxa puts up one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez gives up 0.3 per match (first in league).
- FC Juarez has scored three goals in 3 games (11th in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up five in 3 (11th in league).
- Necaxa has a goal differential of -2 on the season, 15th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is third in the league at +2.
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Queretaro FC
W 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 1-0
Away
7/22/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
7/27/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
7/30/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
8/7/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 0-0
Away
7/8/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 2-0
Away
7/15/2022
Queretaro FC
D 1-1
Home
7/22/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
7/26/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
7/29/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
8/3/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
