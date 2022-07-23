Necaxa vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/22/2022

FC Juarez is set to meet Necaxa on Friday, July 22 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Victoria starts at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. Necaxa has three points, and is 14th in the league table. FC Juarez has five points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. FC Juarez

Match Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Victoria

Estadio Victoria Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Necaxa and FC Juarez Stats

Necaxa puts up one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez gives up 0.3 per match (first in league).

FC Juarez has scored three goals in 3 games (11th in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up five in 3 (11th in league).

Necaxa has a goal differential of -2 on the season, 15th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is third in the league at +2.

Necaxa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Queretaro FC W 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Pumas UNAM L 1-0 Away 7/22/2022 FC Juarez - Home 7/27/2022 CF Pachuca - Home 7/30/2022 Cruz Azul - Away 8/7/2022 Atletico San Luis - Away

FC Juarez Schedule