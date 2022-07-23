Skip to main content

How to Watch Necaxa vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Juarez is set to meet Necaxa on Friday, July 22 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Victoria starts at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. Necaxa has three points, and is 14th in the league table. FC Juarez has five points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. FC Juarez

Necaxa and FC Juarez Stats

  • Necaxa puts up one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez gives up 0.3 per match (first in league).
  • FC Juarez has scored three goals in 3 games (11th in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up five in 3 (11th in league).
  • Necaxa has a goal differential of -2 on the season, 15th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is third in the league at +2.

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 3-1

Home

7/10/2022

Queretaro FC

W 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 1-0

Away

7/22/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

7/27/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

8/7/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 0-0

Away

7/8/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-0

Away

7/15/2022

Queretaro FC

D 1-1

Home

7/22/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

7/26/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

7/29/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

8/3/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Necaxa vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Necaxa vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/22/2022

