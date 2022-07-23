Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Union is set to meet Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 23 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC currently has 30 points, ranking 10th overall in the league. Philadelphia has 39 points, and is third overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Exploria Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Stats

  • Orlando City SC is 19th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
  • Philadelphia is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is conceding 1.4 per game (17th in league).
  • Orlando City SC is 20th in the league in goal differential at -4.
  • In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is first in the league at +18.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Facundo Torres has four goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Mauricio Pereyra has five assists in 20 games -- No. 1 on Orlando City SC, and seventh in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 1-0

Home

7/13/2022

Colorado

D 1-1

Away

7/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 1-1

Away

7/23/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/31/2022

DC United

-

Away

8/6/2022

New England

-

Home

8/13/2022

New York

-

Away

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

DC United

W 7-0

Home

7/13/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

New England

W 2-1

Home

7/23/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Houston

-

Home

8/6/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

8/13/2022

Chicago

-

Home

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

By Rafael Urbina35 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

By Rafael Urbina35 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) makes a heart with his hands after scoring a goal against the New England Revolution during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago