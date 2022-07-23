Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Philadelphia Union is set to meet Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 23 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC currently has 30 points, ranking 10th overall in the league. Philadelphia has 39 points, and is third overall.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Stats
- Orlando City SC is 19th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
- Philadelphia is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is conceding 1.4 per game (17th in league).
- Orlando City SC is 20th in the league in goal differential at -4.
- In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is first in the league at +18.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 21 league games.
- Facundo Torres has four goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Mauricio Pereyra has five assists in 20 games -- No. 1 on Orlando City SC, and seventh in the league.
Philadelphia Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 1-0
Home
7/13/2022
Colorado
D 1-1
Away
7/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 1-1
Away
7/23/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
7/31/2022
DC United
-
Away
8/6/2022
New England
-
Home
8/13/2022
New York
-
Away
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
DC United
W 7-0
Home
7/13/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
New England
W 2-1
Home
7/23/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Houston
-
Home
8/6/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
8/13/2022
Chicago
-
Home
How To Watch
July
23
2022
Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)