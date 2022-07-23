Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Union is set to meet Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 23 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC currently has 30 points, ranking 10th overall in the league. Philadelphia has 39 points, and is third overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Exploria Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Stats

Orlando City SC is 19th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.7 conceded per match).

Philadelphia is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is conceding 1.4 per game (17th in league).

Orlando City SC is 20th in the league in goal differential at -4.

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is first in the league at +18.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 21 league games.

Facundo Torres has four goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Mauricio Pereyra has five assists in 20 games -- No. 1 on Orlando City SC, and seventh in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Inter Miami CF W 1-0 Home 7/13/2022 Colorado D 1-1 Away 7/17/2022 Atlanta United FC D 1-1 Away 7/23/2022 Philadelphia - Home 7/31/2022 DC United - Away 8/6/2022 New England - Home 8/13/2022 New York - Away

Philadelphia Schedule