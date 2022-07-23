Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Philadelphia travels to face Orlando at Exploria Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With 39 points in 21 matches, the Union currently finds itself atop the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando, meanwhile, is fifth in the East with 30 points in 21 matches. The two clubs meet at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Philadelphia is unbeaten in its last four matches in MLS action with three wins and a draw in that span. The Union currently boasts the lowest goals conceded mark in the entire league (15) by a six-goal margin. The club led by head coach Jim Curtin hasn't conceded multiple goals in a match since May 10, a 2-1 loss to none other than Orlando City in U.S. Open Cup action.

In Philadelphia's most recent outing, the Eastern Conference leader beat New England 2-1 thanks to goals from Mikael Uhre and Dániel Gazdag, the team's 10th win of the season.

Orlando, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Premier League club Arsenal on Wednesday where Facundo Torres scored the club's only goal in the friendly defeat.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
