Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will face off in MLS action. The squads will play at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Children's Mercy Park. LAFC is first in the league in points, with 42. Sporting Kansas City is 26th, with 20.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sporting Kansas City and LAFC Stats

  • LAFC has scored 40 goals in 20 matches (second in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City has given up 38 in 22 (25th in league).
  • Sporting Kansas City is 28th in MLS in goals scored (19 in 22 games), and LAFC is third in goals allowed (22 in 20).
  • LAFC's goal differential (+18) is first in the league.
  • Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -19, 28th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has eight goals in 20 games (12th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Carlos Vela, who has six goals in 18 games.
  • Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with eight in 18 games (first in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Vancouver

L 1-0

Away

7/8/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-1

Away

7/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

7/29/2022

Seattle

-

Home

8/6/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

8/13/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Montreal

W 2-1

Away

7/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

D 1-1

Away

7/17/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 3-0

Away

7/23/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/30/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

8/6/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

8/13/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
