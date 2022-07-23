Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will face off in MLS action. The squads will play at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Children's Mercy Park. LAFC is first in the league in points, with 42. Sporting Kansas City is 26th, with 20.
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
Sporting Kansas City and LAFC Stats
- LAFC has scored 40 goals in 20 matches (second in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City has given up 38 in 22 (25th in league).
- Sporting Kansas City is 28th in MLS in goals scored (19 in 22 games), and LAFC is third in goals allowed (22 in 20).
- LAFC's goal differential (+18) is first in the league.
- Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -19, 28th in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has eight goals in 20 games (12th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Carlos Vela, who has six goals in 18 games.
- Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with eight in 18 games (first in league).
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Vancouver
L 1-0
Away
7/8/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Home
7/17/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-1
Away
7/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/29/2022
Seattle
-
Home
8/6/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
8/13/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Montreal
W 2-1
Away
7/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
D 1-1
Away
7/17/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 3-0
Away
7/23/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/30/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
8/6/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
8/13/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
23
2022
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:30
PM/EST
