Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (6) shoots against Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) and midfielder Remi Walter (54) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will face off in MLS action. The squads will play at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Children's Mercy Park. LAFC is first in the league in points, with 42. Sporting Kansas City is 26th, with 20.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Children's Mercy Park

Children's Mercy Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sporting Kansas City and LAFC Stats

LAFC has scored 40 goals in 20 matches (second in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City has given up 38 in 22 (25th in league).

Sporting Kansas City is 28th in MLS in goals scored (19 in 22 games), and LAFC is third in goals allowed (22 in 20).

LAFC's goal differential (+18) is first in the league.

Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -19, 28th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Christian Arango, who has eight goals in 20 games (12th in league).

The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Carlos Vela, who has six goals in 18 games.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with eight in 18 games (first in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Vancouver L 1-0 Away 7/8/2022 Los Angeles W 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Nashville SC W 2-1 Away 7/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 7/29/2022 Seattle - Home 8/6/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away 8/13/2022 Charlotte FC - Home

Sporting Kansas City Schedule