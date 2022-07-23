How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC: Live Stream CPL

The two teams in the middle of the Canadian Premier League table square off on Saturday, with Valour FC taking on Forge FC.

Coming into the weekend, Forge FC and Valour FC sit in the middle of the eight-team Canadian Premier League table at fourth and fifth place respectively. Both teams have been playing well as of late, and on Saturday they'll face each other for the second time this season.

How to Watch Valour FC vs. Forge FC Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Their last matchup wasn't that long ago, coming on June 29. Valour won that one 1-0, on the strength of a goal from midfielder William Akio in the 61st minute and four saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois.

That win was the second match in what is currently a four-match unbeaten streak for Valour. The club had won three in a row, before playing Atletico Ottawa to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday. That draw gave them a 5-5-4 record on the year.

Forge has won two matches in a row, both by multiple goals. After beating York United 2-0 last Friday, the attack put together a masterful performance in a 5-1 win over FC Edmonton on Tuesday. That win improved Forge's record to 7-2-4 on the year.

