Skip to main content

How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC: Live Stream CPL, TV Channel, Start Time

The two teams in the middle of the Canadian Premier League table square off on Saturday, with Valour FC taking on Forge FC.

Coming into the weekend, Forge FC and Valour FC sit in the middle of the eight-team Canadian Premier League table at fourth and fifth place respectively. Both teams have been playing well as of late, and on Saturday they'll face each other for the second time this season.

How to Watch Valour FC vs. Forge FC Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Valour FC vs. Forge FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Their last matchup wasn't that long ago, coming on June 29. Valour won that one 1-0, on the strength of a goal from midfielder William Akio in the 61st minute and four saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois. 

That win was the second match in what is currently a four-match unbeaten streak for Valour. The club had won three in a row, before playing Atletico Ottawa to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday. That draw gave them a 5-5-4 record on the year.

Forge has won two matches in a row, both by multiple goals. After beating York United 2-0 last Friday, the attack put together a masterful performance in a 5-1 win over FC Edmonton on Tuesday. That win improved Forge's record to 7-2-4 on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Valour FC vs. Forge FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Valour FC
Soccer

How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC: Live Stream CPL

By Alex Barthjust now
Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch Hy-Veedeals.com 250: Stream IndyCar Series

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Minor League Baseball: Mets at Red Sox

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

Track and Field stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
AFCON
Soccer

How to Watch Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco vs. South Africa

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros at Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago