How to Watch Atletico Ottawa at York United FC

This week's Canadian Premier League matches wrap up on Sunday, with Atletico Ottawa taking on York United.

Atletico Ottawa currently has a four-match unbeaten streak going and is getting closer to the top of the league table. Can the club keep up that high level of play against York United FC on Sunday?

How to Watch Atletico Ottawa vs. York United FC Today:

Match Date: July 24, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Atletico's streak started with two wins, followed by two ties in the last week. Ottawa is now 7-5-3 this season, which is good for 26 points in the standings. That's just two points back of first-place Cavalry FC heading into the weekend.

York United just squared off with Cavalry on Tuesday and came away with a 1-0 win snapping what was an 11-match unbeaten streak. Striker Osaze De Rosario scored the lone tally in that game in the 29th minute on what was York's only shot in goal in the match.

With that goal, De Rosario extended his lead as the team's top scorer this season. He now has six goals, which is tied for the third most by a player in the CPL.

This will be the third match between Ottawa and York this season. The previous two ended in draws, with a 2-2 result on April 29 and then a 0-0 final on June 14.

