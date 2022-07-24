Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

Jul 17, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York City defender Malte Amundsen (12) controls the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC takes on New York Red Bulls in MLS at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, July 24. The two teams will play at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on MSG. Austin FC has 41 points, ranking fourth overall in the league. New York has 33 points, and is seventh overall.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. New York

Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Austin FC and New York Stats

Austin FC is first in MLS offensively (2.0 goals per game), and New York is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).

New York is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Austin FC is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

Austin FC has a goal differential of +18 for the season, which is fourth in the league.

New York's goal differential (+8) is fifth in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has 11 goals (on 36 shots) in 21 league games.

Maximiliano Urruti is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 20 league games.

Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six (on 24 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

New York Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Atlanta United FC W 3-0 Away 7/12/2022 Houston W 3-1 Home 7/16/2022 FC Dallas D 1-1 Away 7/24/2022 New York - Home 7/30/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 8/6/2022 San Jose - Home 8/13/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home

New York Schedule