Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York City defender Malte Amundsen (12) controls the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 17, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York City defender Malte Amundsen (12) controls the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC takes on New York Red Bulls in MLS at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, July 24. The two teams will play at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on MSG. Austin FC has 41 points, ranking fourth overall in the league. New York has 33 points, and is seventh overall.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. New York

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Austin FC and New York Stats

  • Austin FC is first in MLS offensively (2.0 goals per game), and New York is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).
  • New York is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Austin FC is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
  • Austin FC has a goal differential of +18 for the season, which is fourth in the league.
  • New York's goal differential (+8) is fifth in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has 11 goals (on 36 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Maximiliano Urruti is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 20 league games.
  • Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six (on 24 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

New York Key Players

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 3-0

Away

7/12/2022

Houston

W 3-1

Home

7/16/2022

FC Dallas

D 1-1

Away

7/24/2022

New York

-

Home

7/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

8/6/2022

San Jose

-

Home

8/13/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 1-0

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 1-1

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

L 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

8/2/2022

Colorado

-

Home

8/6/2022

DC United

-

Away

8/13/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
24
2022

New York Red Bulls at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18709497
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy

By Rafael Urbina35 minutes ago
renovation-island
entertainment

How to Watch Renovation Island, Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jackass-Shark-Week-2.0
entertainment

How to Watch Jackass Shark Week 2.0

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York City defender Malte Amundsen (12) controls the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
ugliest-house-in-america-retta-1014x570
entertainment

How to Watch Ugliest House in America, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Austin FC

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
1658530117637
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago