Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

How to Watch Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin FC takes on New York Red Bulls in MLS at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, July 24. The two teams will play at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on MSG. Austin FC has 41 points, ranking fourth overall in the league. New York has 33 points, and is seventh overall.
- Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC and New York Stats
- Austin FC is first in MLS offensively (2.0 goals per game), and New York is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).
- New York is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Austin FC is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- Austin FC has a goal differential of +18 for the season, which is fourth in the league.
- New York's goal differential (+8) is fifth in the league.
Austin FC Key Players
- Austin FC is led by Sebastian Driussi, who has 11 goals (on 36 shots) in 21 league games.
- Maximiliano Urruti is Austin FC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 20 league games.
- Austin FC's leader in assists is Diego Fagundez, who has six (on 24 chances created) in 21 league appearances.
New York Key Players
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 3-0
Away
7/12/2022
Houston
W 3-1
Home
7/16/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Away
7/24/2022
New York
-
Home
7/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
8/6/2022
San Jose
-
Home
8/13/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 1-0
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
D 1-1
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/2/2022
Colorado
-
Home
8/6/2022
DC United
-
Away
8/13/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
