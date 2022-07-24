CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will feature CA Aldosivi against CA River Plate, with action beginning from Estadio Jose Maria Minella at 2:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Aldosivi currently has five points, and is 28th in the league. CA River Plate has 12 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate
- Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CA Aldosivi and CA River Plate Stats
- CA Aldosivi is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.7 goals per match), and CA River Plate is 13th defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- CA River Plate scores 1.3 goals per match (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).
- CA Aldosivi is 28th in the league in goal differential at -9.
- CA River Plate's goal differential is +2, ninth in the league.
CA Aldosivi Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Defensa y Justicia
L 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Atletico Tucuman
L 1-0
Home
7/19/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 1-1
Away
7/24/2022
CA River Plate
-
Home
7/31/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Away
8/7/2022
CA Huracan
-
Home
8/11/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Away
CA River Plate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
L 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Velez Sarsfield
D 2-2
Away
7/21/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
7/31/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
8/7/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
8/13/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
How To Watch
July
24
2022
Aldosivi vs. River
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)