CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will feature CA Aldosivi against CA River Plate, with action beginning from Estadio Jose Maria Minella at 2:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Aldosivi currently has five points, and is 28th in the league. CA River Plate has 12 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate

CA Aldosivi and CA River Plate Stats

CA Aldosivi is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.7 goals per match), and CA River Plate is 13th defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

CA River Plate scores 1.3 goals per match (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).

CA Aldosivi is 28th in the league in goal differential at -9.

CA River Plate's goal differential is +2, ninth in the league.

CA Aldosivi Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Defensa y Justicia L 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Atletico Tucuman L 1-0 Home 7/19/2022 Colon de Santa Fe D 1-1 Away 7/24/2022 CA River Plate - Home 7/31/2022 Atletico Lanus - Away 8/7/2022 CA Huracan - Home 8/11/2022 CD Godoy Cruz - Away

CA River Plate Schedule