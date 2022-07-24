CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will feature CA Aldosivi against CA River Plate, with action beginning from Estadio Jose Maria Minella at 2:30 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Aldosivi currently has five points, and is 28th in the league. CA River Plate has 12 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Aldosivi and CA River Plate Stats

  • CA Aldosivi is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.7 goals per match), and CA River Plate is 13th defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • CA River Plate scores 1.3 goals per match (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).
  • CA Aldosivi is 28th in the league in goal differential at -9.
  • CA River Plate's goal differential is +2, ninth in the league.

CA Aldosivi Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Defensa y Justicia

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Atletico Tucuman

L 1-0

Home

7/19/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 1-1

Away

7/24/2022

CA River Plate

-

Home

7/31/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Away

8/7/2022

CA Huracan

-

Home

8/11/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Away

CA River Plate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

L 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Velez Sarsfield

D 2-2

Away

7/21/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

7/31/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

8/7/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

8/13/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Aldosivi vs. River

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
