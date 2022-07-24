CA Tigre vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Platense takes on CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. CA Tigre is currently 21st in the league table, with nine points. CA Platense is fourth, with 17.

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. CA Platense

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
CA Tigre and CA Platense Stats

  • CA Tigre puts up 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense allows 0.6 per game (second in league).
  • CA Platense is ninth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 9 matches), and CA Tigre is 22nd in goals conceded (14 in 9).
  • CA Tigre's goal differential is -3, 20th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is second in the league at +6.

CA Tigre Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

W 2-1

Home

7/20/2022

CA Patronato Parana

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

7/31/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

8/8/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Home

8/13/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Newell's Old Boys

D 1-1

Home

7/15/2022

Arsenal

D 1-1

Away

7/19/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 2-0

Home

7/24/2022

CA Tigre

-

Away

7/31/2022

Barracas Central

-

Home

8/6/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Away

8/12/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Tigre vs. Platense

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
