CA Tigre vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Platense takes on CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. CA Tigre is currently 21st in the league table, with nine points. CA Platense is fourth, with 17.
- Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
- Live Stream on fuboTV
CA Tigre and CA Platense Stats
- CA Tigre puts up 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense allows 0.6 per game (second in league).
- CA Platense is ninth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 9 matches), and CA Tigre is 22nd in goals conceded (14 in 9).
- CA Tigre's goal differential is -3, 20th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is second in the league at +6.
CA Tigre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
W 2-1
Home
7/20/2022
CA Patronato Parana
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
7/31/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
8/8/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home
8/13/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Newell's Old Boys
D 1-1
Home
7/15/2022
Arsenal
D 1-1
Away
7/19/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 2-0
Home
7/24/2022
CA Tigre
-
Away
7/31/2022
Barracas Central
-
Home
8/6/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Away
8/12/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
