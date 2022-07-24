CA Tigre vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

CA Platense takes on CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. CA Tigre is currently 21st in the league table, with nine points. CA Platense is fourth, with 17.

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. CA Platense

Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna

Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Tigre and CA Platense Stats

CA Tigre puts up 1.2 goals per game (ninth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense allows 0.6 per game (second in league).

CA Platense is ninth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 9 matches), and CA Tigre is 22nd in goals conceded (14 in 9).

CA Tigre's goal differential is -3, 20th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is second in the league at +6.

CA Tigre Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Argentinos Juniors L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata W 2-1 Home 7/20/2022 CA Patronato Parana L 1-0 Away 7/24/2022 CA Platense - Home 7/31/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Away 8/8/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Home 8/13/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Away

CA Platense Schedule