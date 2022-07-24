CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Pumas UNAM matches up against CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday, July 24. The two Liga MX clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET. CF Pachuca currently has seven points, and is fifth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has five points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CF Pachuca and Pumas UNAM Stats

  • CF Pachuca is scoring 1.7 goals per match (eighth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is conceding 1.3 per match (fifth in league).
  • Pumas UNAM scores 1.7 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up 0.7 per game (first in league).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential (+3) is second in the league.
  • Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Queretaro FC

W 2-0

Home

7/9/2022

Cruz Azul

W 2-1

Away

7/18/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Home

7/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

7/27/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

7/30/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

8/7/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 1-1

Home

7/9/2022

Club Leon

D 3-3

Away

7/17/2022

Necaxa

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

7/31/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

8/5/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

