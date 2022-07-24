CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pumas UNAM matches up against CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday, July 24. The two Liga MX clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET. CF Pachuca currently has seven points, and is fifth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has five points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM
- Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
CF Pachuca and Pumas UNAM Stats
- CF Pachuca is scoring 1.7 goals per match (eighth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is conceding 1.3 per match (fifth in league).
- Pumas UNAM scores 1.7 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up 0.7 per game (first in league).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential (+3) is second in the league.
- Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Queretaro FC
W 2-0
Home
7/9/2022
Cruz Azul
W 2-1
Away
7/18/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Home
7/24/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
7/27/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
7/30/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
8/7/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 1-1
Home
7/9/2022
Club Leon
D 3-3
Away
7/17/2022
Necaxa
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
7/27/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
7/31/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
8/5/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
24
2022
Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
