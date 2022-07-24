CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Pumas UNAM matches up against CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday, July 24. The two Liga MX clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET. CF Pachuca currently has seven points, and is fifth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has five points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and Pumas UNAM Stats

CF Pachuca is scoring 1.7 goals per match (eighth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM is conceding 1.3 per match (fifth in league).

Pumas UNAM scores 1.7 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up 0.7 per game (first in league).

CF Pachuca's goal differential (+3) is second in the league.

Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Queretaro FC W 2-0 Home 7/9/2022 Cruz Azul W 2-1 Away 7/18/2022 Mazatlan FC D 1-1 Home 7/24/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 7/27/2022 Necaxa - Away 7/30/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Away 8/7/2022 Tigres UANL - Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule