Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. Atletico Lanus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

How to Watch Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. Atletico Lanus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and Atletico Lanus will take to the pitch in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will play at 5:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo. With 15 points, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is eighth in the league table. Atletico Lanus has six points, and is in 27th place.

How to Watch Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. Atletico Lanus

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and Atletico Lanus Stats

  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has scored nine goals in 9 games (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Lanus has conceded 15 in 9 (23rd in league).
  • Atletico Lanus has scored nine goals in 9 matches (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has conceded six in 9 (fourth in league).
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is seventh in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Atletico Lanus is 26th in the league at -6.

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Atletico Tucuman

L 2-0

Away

7/16/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 0-0

Home

7/21/2022

CA River Plate

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Home

7/30/2022

CA Huracan

-

Away

8/5/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Home

8/14/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Away

Atletico Lanus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

CA Huracan

L 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

L 2-1

Away

7/20/2022

Velez Sarsfield

D 2-2

Home

7/24/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Away

7/31/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Home

8/5/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Away

8/13/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Home

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Gimnasia (LP) vs. Lanús

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
