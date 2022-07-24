Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. Atletico Lanus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

How to Watch Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. Atletico Lanus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and Atletico Lanus will take to the pitch in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will play at 5:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo. With 15 points, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is eighth in the league table. Atletico Lanus has six points, and is in 27th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and Atletico Lanus Stats
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has scored nine goals in 9 games (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Lanus has conceded 15 in 9 (23rd in league).
- Atletico Lanus has scored nine goals in 9 matches (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has conceded six in 9 (fourth in league).
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Atletico Lanus is 26th in the league at -6.
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Atletico Tucuman
L 2-0
Away
7/16/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 0-0
Home
7/21/2022
CA River Plate
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Home
7/30/2022
CA Huracan
-
Away
8/5/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Home
8/14/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Away
Atletico Lanus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
CA Huracan
L 3-2
Home
7/17/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
L 2-1
Away
7/20/2022
Velez Sarsfield
D 2-2
Home
7/24/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Away
7/31/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Home
8/5/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Away
8/13/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Home