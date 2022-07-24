Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. Atletico Lanus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

On Sunday, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and Atletico Lanus will take to the pitch in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will play at 5:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo. With 15 points, Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is eighth in the league table. Atletico Lanus has six points, and is in 27th place.

How to Watch Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. Atletico Lanus

Match Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo

Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata and Atletico Lanus Stats

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has scored nine goals in 9 games (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Lanus has conceded 15 in 9 (23rd in league).

Atletico Lanus has scored nine goals in 9 matches (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has conceded six in 9 (fourth in league).

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Atletico Lanus is 26th in the league at -6.

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Atletico Tucuman L 2-0 Away 7/16/2022 Colon de Santa Fe D 0-0 Home 7/21/2022 CA River Plate L 1-0 Away 7/24/2022 Atletico Lanus - Home 7/30/2022 CA Huracan - Away 8/5/2022 CD Godoy Cruz - Home 8/14/2022 Velez Sarsfield - Away

Atletico Lanus Schedule