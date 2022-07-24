With both teams still undefeated in the Apertura 2022 tournament, Pachuca and Pumas UNAM meet at Hidalgo Stadium on Saturday on the fourth matchday of the Liga MX campaign. Los Tuzos are currently in third place in the table with seven points after three matches, while Pumas is in eighth place with five points out of its three matches.

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Pachuca opened the Apertura 2022 tournament with a 2-0 win over Querétaro on July 4. Led by head coach Guillermo Almada, the club won the match thanks to goals from Nicolás Ibañez and Avilés Hurtado.

Then, Los Tuzos defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 on the second matchday of the season thanks to goals from Gustavo Cabral and Luis Chávez. In the club's most recent outing, Pachuca drew 1-1 with Mazatlán on Monday. Ibañez scored the club's lone goal in the draw, a 93rd-minute stoppage time strike.

Meanwhile, Pumas has won once and drawn twice so far this season, with the club's singular victory being a 1-0 finish over Necaxa in its most recent outing last Sunday. Adrián Aldrete scored the game-winner for Pumas at Olímpico Universitario Stadium.

