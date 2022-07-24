Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Bulls travel to face Austin at Q2 Stadium on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

With just four losses so far in the regular season campaign, Austin FC finds itself in second place in the Western Conference standings with 41 points after 21 matches. The Red Bulls, with six losses this season, are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 33 points after 21 matches.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Austin FC today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream New York Red Bulls at Austin FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Austin is undefeated in its last seven matches in MLS action with five wins and just two draws in that span. The club's most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on July 16. Diego Fagúndez scored the club's only goal in the tie.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, are coming off of a 1-0 loss to New York City FC on July 17, where MLS's leading scorer Valentín Castellanos got on the scoresheet for his 13th strike of the season. The defeat snapped a three-match unbeaten run for the Red Bulls in MLS action.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
24
2022

New York Red Bulls at Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ugliest-house-in-america-retta-1014x570
entertainment

How to Watch Ugliest House in America, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
1658530117637
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Battleground, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Austin FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Pumas UNAM
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Lynx

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_18735622
Softball

How to Watch Alliance Fastpitch: All-Star Game

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Mets

By Adam Childs1 hour ago