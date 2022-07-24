The Red Bulls travel to face Austin at Q2 Stadium on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

With just four losses so far in the regular season campaign, Austin FC finds itself in second place in the Western Conference standings with 41 points after 21 matches. The Red Bulls, with six losses this season, are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 33 points after 21 matches.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Austin FC today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Austin is undefeated in its last seven matches in MLS action with five wins and just two draws in that span. The club's most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on July 16. Diego Fagúndez scored the club's only goal in the tie.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, are coming off of a 1-0 loss to New York City FC on July 17, where MLS's leading scorer Valentín Castellanos got on the scoresheet for his 13th strike of the season. The defeat snapped a three-match unbeaten run for the Red Bulls in MLS action.

