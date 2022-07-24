Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will meet at Providence Park on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on July 23 at 10:30 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Portland is 15th overall in the league in points, with 27. San Jose is 25th, with 22.

How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Providence Park

Portland and San Jose Stats

Portland is fifth in MLS in goals scored (33 in 21 matches), and San Jose is 27th in goals allowed (41 in 20).

San Jose has scored 33 goals in 20 games (fifth in MLS), and Portland has given up 30 in 21 (17th in league).

Portland is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.

San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -8.

Portland Key Players

Jaroslaw Niezgoda has seven goals in 17 games -- tops on Portland, and 16th in the league.

Bill Tuiloma is Portland's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 19 shots, 1.1 per game) in 18 league appearances.

Sebastian Blanco is Portland's leader in assists, with six (on 18 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Nashville SC D 2-2 Away 7/9/2022 Seattle W 3-0 Away 7/17/2022 Vancouver D 1-1 Home 7/23/2022 San Jose - Home 7/30/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away 8/3/2022 Nashville SC - Home 8/6/2022 FC Dallas - Home

San Jose Schedule