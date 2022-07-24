Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will meet at Providence Park on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on July 23 at 10:30 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Portland is 15th overall in the league in points, with 27. San Jose is 25th, with 22.
How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Providence Park
- Stadium: Providence Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Portland and San Jose Stats
- Portland is fifth in MLS in goals scored (33 in 21 matches), and San Jose is 27th in goals allowed (41 in 20).
- San Jose has scored 33 goals in 20 games (fifth in MLS), and Portland has given up 30 in 21 (17th in league).
- Portland is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.
- San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -8.
Portland Key Players
- Jaroslaw Niezgoda has seven goals in 17 games -- tops on Portland, and 16th in the league.
- Bill Tuiloma is Portland's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 19 shots, 1.1 per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Sebastian Blanco is Portland's leader in assists, with six (on 18 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Nashville SC
D 2-2
Away
7/9/2022
Seattle
W 3-0
Away
7/17/2022
Vancouver
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
San Jose
-
Home
7/30/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
8/3/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
8/6/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Toronto FC
D 2-2
Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
L 2-1
Home
7/23/2022
Portland
-
Away
7/30/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
8/3/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
8/6/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
23
2022
San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)