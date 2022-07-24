Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will meet at Providence Park on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on July 23 at 10:30 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Portland is 15th overall in the league in points, with 27. San Jose is 25th, with 22.

How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Providence Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Portland and San Jose Stats

  • Portland is fifth in MLS in goals scored (33 in 21 matches), and San Jose is 27th in goals allowed (41 in 20).
  • San Jose has scored 33 goals in 20 games (fifth in MLS), and Portland has given up 30 in 21 (17th in league).
  • Portland is ninth in the league in goal differential at +3.
  • San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -8.

Portland Key Players

  • Jaroslaw Niezgoda has seven goals in 17 games -- tops on Portland, and 16th in the league.
  • Bill Tuiloma is Portland's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 19 shots, 1.1 per game) in 18 league appearances.
  • Sebastian Blanco is Portland's leader in assists, with six (on 18 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Nashville SC

D 2-2

Away

7/9/2022

Seattle

W 3-0

Away

7/17/2022

Vancouver

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

San Jose

-

Home

7/30/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

8/3/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

8/6/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Toronto FC

D 2-2

Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

L 2-1

Home

7/23/2022

Portland

-

Away

7/30/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

8/3/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

8/6/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
23
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18711471
MLS

How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18680400
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_18706715
MLS

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18706954
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11)jump over Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) after a shot in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago