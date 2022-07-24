Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas will meet in MLS action on Saturday, July 23. The game at Rio Tinto Stadium gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on CBS. Real Salt Lake currently has 33 points, ranking sixth overall in the league. FC Dallas has 29 points, and is 11th overall.
How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium
Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas Stats
- Real Salt Lake puts up 1.3 goals per match (14th in MLS), and FC Dallas concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- FC Dallas is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is conceding 1.2 per match (10th in league).
- Real Salt Lake's goal differential is +2, which ranks 10th in the league.
- FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, sixth in the league.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
- Real Salt Lake is led by Jefferson Savarino, who has four goals in seven games (54th in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Real Salt Lake is Sergio Cordova, who has four goals in 20 games.
- Justin Meram is Real Salt Lake's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Colorado
D 2-2
Home
7/13/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-0
Home
7/23/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/30/2022
San Jose
-
Away
8/6/2022
LAFC
-
Home
8/14/2022
Seattle
-
Away
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Houston
D 2-2
Away
7/13/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Home
7/16/2022
Austin FC
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
7/30/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
8/2/2022
Seattle
-
Away
8/6/2022
Portland
-
Away
