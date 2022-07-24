Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11)jump over Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) after a shot in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas will meet in MLS action on Saturday, July 23. The game at Rio Tinto Stadium gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on CBS. Real Salt Lake currently has 33 points, ranking sixth overall in the league. FC Dallas has 29 points, and is 11th overall.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium
  Start your free trial today!

Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas Stats

  • Real Salt Lake puts up 1.3 goals per match (14th in MLS), and FC Dallas concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
  • FC Dallas is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is conceding 1.2 per match (10th in league).
  • Real Salt Lake's goal differential is +2, which ranks 10th in the league.
  • FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, sixth in the league.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

  • Real Salt Lake is led by Jefferson Savarino, who has four goals in seven games (54th in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Real Salt Lake is Sergio Cordova, who has four goals in 20 games.
  • Justin Meram is Real Salt Lake's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Colorado

D 2-2

Home

7/13/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-0

Home

7/23/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

7/30/2022

San Jose

-

Away

8/6/2022

LAFC

-

Home

8/14/2022

Seattle

-

Away

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Houston

D 2-2

Away

7/13/2022

NYCFC

L 1-0

Home

7/16/2022

Austin FC

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

7/30/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

8/2/2022

Seattle

-

Away

8/6/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

July
23
2022

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
