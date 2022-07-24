Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11)jump over Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) after a shot in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas will meet in MLS action on Saturday, July 23. The game at Rio Tinto Stadium gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on CBS. Real Salt Lake currently has 33 points, ranking sixth overall in the league. FC Dallas has 29 points, and is 11th overall.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas Stats

Real Salt Lake puts up 1.3 goals per match (14th in MLS), and FC Dallas concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).

FC Dallas is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is conceding 1.2 per match (10th in league).

Real Salt Lake's goal differential is +2, which ranks 10th in the league.

FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, sixth in the league.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Real Salt Lake is led by Jefferson Savarino, who has four goals in seven games (54th in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Real Salt Lake is Sergio Cordova, who has four goals in 20 games.

Justin Meram is Real Salt Lake's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Real Salt Lake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Colorado D 2-2 Home 7/13/2022 Atlanta United FC L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-0 Home 7/23/2022 FC Dallas - Home 7/30/2022 San Jose - Away 8/6/2022 LAFC - Home 8/14/2022 Seattle - Away

