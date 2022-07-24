Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids will meet in MLS action. The clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Lumen Field. Seattle has 26 points, ranking 16th overall in the league. Colorado has 24 points, and is 23rd overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Colorado

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Colorado Stats

Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Colorado is 11th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).

Colorado is scoring 1.2 goals per match (24th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).

Seattle's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.

Colorado's goal differential is -3, which ranks 19th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals (on 11 shots) in nine league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for Seattle is Jordan Morris, who has five goals in 16 games.

Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five in 19 games (seventh in league).

Colorado Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Portland L 3-0 Home 7/13/2022 Nashville SC L 1-0 Away 7/16/2022 Chicago L 1-0 Away 7/23/2022 Colorado - Home 7/29/2022 LAFC - Away 8/2/2022 FC Dallas - Home 8/6/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away

Colorado Schedule