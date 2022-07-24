Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids will meet in MLS action. The clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Lumen Field. Seattle has 26 points, ranking 16th overall in the league. Colorado has 24 points, and is 23rd overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Colorado

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Colorado Stats

  • Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Colorado is 11th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
  • Colorado is scoring 1.2 goals per match (24th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
  • Seattle's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.
  • Colorado's goal differential is -3, which ranks 19th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals (on 11 shots) in nine league games.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Seattle is Jordan Morris, who has five goals in 16 games.
  • Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five in 19 games (seventh in league).

Colorado Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Portland

L 3-0

Home

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

L 1-0

Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

7/23/2022

Colorado

-

Home

7/29/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/2/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

8/6/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Real Salt Lake

D 2-2

Away

7/13/2022

Orlando City SC

D 1-1

Home

7/16/2022

Los Angeles

W 2-0

Home

7/23/2022

Seattle

-

Away

8/2/2022

New York

-

Away

8/6/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

8/13/2022

Columbus

-

Home

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18680400
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_18706715
MLS

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18706954
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11)jump over Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) after a shot in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1005372828h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins (25) draws a foul on Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (6) shoots against Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) and midfielder Remi Walter (54) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago