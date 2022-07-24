Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids will meet in MLS action. The clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Lumen Field. Seattle has 26 points, ranking 16th overall in the league. Colorado has 24 points, and is 23rd overall.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Colorado
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Seattle and Colorado Stats
- Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Colorado is 11th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
- Colorado is scoring 1.2 goals per match (24th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
- Seattle's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.
- Colorado's goal differential is -3, which ranks 19th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has five goals (on 11 shots) in nine league games.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Seattle is Jordan Morris, who has five goals in 16 games.
- Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with five in 19 games (seventh in league).
Colorado Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Portland
L 3-0
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
L 1-0
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
7/23/2022
Colorado
-
Home
7/29/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/2/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
8/6/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Real Salt Lake
D 2-2
Away
7/13/2022
Orlando City SC
D 1-1
Home
7/16/2022
Los Angeles
W 2-0
Home
7/23/2022
Seattle
-
Away
8/2/2022
New York
-
Away
8/6/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
8/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
