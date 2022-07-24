Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas FC will take on Tigres UANL on Saturday, July 23 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. With six points, Tigres UANL is sixth in the league. Atlas FC has four points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Tigres UANL and Atlas FC Stats

  • Tigres UANL scores 1.3 goals per match (10th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC gives up 1.7 per match (11th in league).
  • Atlas FC is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Tigres UANL is fourth defensively (one allowed per match).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential (+1) is fifth in the league.
  • Atlas FC's goal differential is 0, which is ninth in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Cruz Azul

L 3-2

Home

7/8/2022

Mazatlan FC

W 1-0

Away

7/17/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 1-0

Home

7/23/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

7/26/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

7/30/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

8/7/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

CF America

D 0-0

Away

7/10/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 3-2

Away

7/16/2022

Cruz Azul

W 3-2

Home

7/23/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

7/26/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

7/31/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

8/4/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
