Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlas FC will take on Tigres UANL on Saturday, July 23 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. With six points, Tigres UANL is sixth in the league. Atlas FC has four points, and is in 10th place.
- Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
Tigres UANL and Atlas FC Stats
- Tigres UANL scores 1.3 goals per match (10th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC gives up 1.7 per match (11th in league).
- Atlas FC is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Tigres UANL is fourth defensively (one allowed per match).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential (+1) is fifth in the league.
- Atlas FC's goal differential is 0, which is ninth in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Cruz Azul
L 3-2
Home
7/8/2022
Mazatlan FC
W 1-0
Away
7/17/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 1-0
Home
7/23/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
7/26/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
7/30/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
8/7/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
CF America
D 0-0
Away
7/10/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 3-2
Away
7/16/2022
Cruz Azul
W 3-2
Home
7/23/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
7/26/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
7/31/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
8/4/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
