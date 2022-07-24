Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

Atlas FC will take on Tigres UANL on Saturday, July 23 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. With six points, Tigres UANL is sixth in the league. Atlas FC has four points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Tigres UANL and Atlas FC Stats

Tigres UANL scores 1.3 goals per match (10th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC gives up 1.7 per match (11th in league).

Atlas FC is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Tigres UANL is fourth defensively (one allowed per match).

Tigres UANL's goal differential (+1) is fifth in the league.

Atlas FC's goal differential is 0, which is ninth in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Cruz Azul L 3-2 Home 7/8/2022 Mazatlan FC W 1-0 Away 7/17/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 1-0 Home 7/23/2022 Atlas FC - Home 7/26/2022 FC Juarez - Away 7/30/2022 Queretaro FC - Home 8/7/2022 CF Pachuca - Away

Atlas FC Schedule