How to Watch Leicester City in Canada All Season Long

Leicester City will try for its sixth consecutive top 10 finish in the English Premier League.

After an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Leicester City will look to stay among the EPL's top teams for the 2022-23 campaign.

Watch Leicester City in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Last season, Leicester was the top team in the EPL to not qualify for UEFA play, finishing four points behind West Ham, which qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Jamie Vardy led Leicester City last year in goals with 15. The 35-year-old striker is back this season to lead the Foxes' attack.

This season's Leicester team will look a lot like last season's, as the team hasn't had any major changes to the roster. Dennis Praet will return from loan to Torino, where he made 23 appearances and scored two goals last season. Winger Ademola Lookman was on loan from RB Leipzig but will return to his former club.

Leicester City games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Leicester City
Soccer

By Justin Carter49 seconds ago
