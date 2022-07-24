How to Watch Leicester City in Canada All Season Long

Leicester City will try for its sixth consecutive top 10 finish in the English Premier League.

After an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Leicester City will look to stay among the EPL's top teams for the 2022-23 campaign.

Last season, Leicester was the top team in the EPL to not qualify for UEFA play, finishing four points behind West Ham, which qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Jamie Vardy led Leicester City last year in goals with 15. The 35-year-old striker is back this season to lead the Foxes' attack.

This season's Leicester team will look a lot like last season's, as the team hasn't had any major changes to the roster. Dennis Praet will return from loan to Torino, where he made 23 appearances and scored two goals last season. Winger Ademola Lookman was on loan from RB Leipzig but will return to his former club.

