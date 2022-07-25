CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and CA Talleres de Cordoba will meet at Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Monday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The game will kick off on July 25 at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. With 12 points, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is currently 14th in the league table. CA Talleres de Cordoba has eight points, and is in 23rd place.

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (13 in 9 matches), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 10th in goals allowed (nine in 9).

CA Talleres de Cordoba puts up 0.6 goals per game (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro gives up 1.2 per game (15th in league).

In terms of goal differential, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 10th in the league at +2.

CA Talleres de Cordoba has a goal differential of -4 on the season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Boca Juniors W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 CA Banfield D 1-1 Away 7/20/2022 Union de Santa Fe D 2-2 Home 7/25/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Home 7/30/2022 Argentinos Juniors - Away 8/7/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Home 8/12/2022 CA Patronato Parana - Away

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule