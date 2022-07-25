CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and CA Talleres de Cordoba will meet at Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Monday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The game will kick off on July 25 at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. With 12 points, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is currently 14th in the league table. CA Talleres de Cordoba has eight points, and is in 23rd place.

How to Watch CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

  • Match Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Pedro Bidegain
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats

  • CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (13 in 9 matches), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 10th in goals allowed (nine in 9).
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba puts up 0.6 goals per game (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro gives up 1.2 per game (15th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 10th in the league at +2.
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba has a goal differential of -4 on the season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Boca Juniors

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

CA Banfield

D 1-1

Away

7/20/2022

Union de Santa Fe

D 2-2

Home

7/25/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

7/30/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

8/7/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

8/12/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Away

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Barracas Central

L 2-0

Home

7/16/2022

Boca Juniors

L 1-0

Away

7/21/2022

CA Banfield

W 1-0

Home

7/25/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

7/29/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

8/6/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

8/14/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

How To Watch

July
25
2022

San Lorenzo vs. Talleres (C)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

tottenham
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter13 minutes ago
Soccer

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Southampton
Soccer

How to Watch Southampton in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter45 minutes ago
Nottingham Forest
Soccer

How to Watch Nottingham Forest in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Max Fried pitches for the Atlanta Braves
SI Guide

Braves, Phillies Face Off in NL East Clash

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Joe Willock Newcastle United
Soccer

How to Watch Newcastle United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Manchester City
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter3 hours ago
Jurgen-Klopp-Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter4 hours ago