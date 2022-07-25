Skip to main content

How to Watch Gamba Osaka vs Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gamba Osaka and Paris Saint-Germain meet at Suita City Stadium on Monday in an international friendly match.

Paris Saint-Germain wraps up its pre-season tour of Japan with a friendly match against Gamba Osaka on Monday. The match will be held at Suita City Stadium, home of the J1 League club Gamba Osaka.

How to Watch Gamba Osaka vs. Paris Saint-Germain today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Gamba Osaka vs. Paris Saint-Germain on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Led by new head coach Christopher Galtier, PSG has faced two other J1 League opponents heading into the match on Monday against Gamba Osaka. The first was a 2-1 finish over Kawasaki on July 20. Lionel Messi and Arnaud Kalimuendo got on the scoresheet in the friendly win.

Then, the Ligue 1 champion faced its second J1 League club of the summer on Saturday at Saitama Stadium. The club defeated Urawa Reds 3-0 thanks to goals from Pablo Sarabia, Kylian Mbappé and Kalimuendo who got on the scoresheet for the second match in a row.

The club from Osaka, meanwhile, is coming off of four straight losses in all competitions with its most recent victory being a 2-0 finish over Sanfrecce on June 29.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Gamba Osaka vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Soccer

