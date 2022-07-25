Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Monday, Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia will meet in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. Newell's Old Boys has 16 points, and is seventh in the league. Defensa y Justicia has 10 points, and is in 21st place.

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia

  • Match Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia Stats

  • Newell's Old Boys is scoring one goal per match (20th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia is giving up 1.2 per game (15th in league).
  • Defensa y Justicia is 20th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per match), and Newell's Old Boys is second defensively (0.6 conceded per match).
  • Newell's Old Boys has a goal differential of +4 on the season, which is sixth in the league.
  • Defensa y Justicia's goal differential is -2, 18th in the league.

Newell's Old Boys Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

CA Platense

D 1-1

Away

7/16/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

D 0-0

Home

7/21/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

L 1-0

Away

7/25/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

7/30/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

8/7/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Home

8/14/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

CA Aldosivi

W 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

CA Sarmiento

L 2-0

Away

7/20/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

W 2-1

Home

7/25/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Away

8/1/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

8/7/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Away

8/13/2022

CA Tigre

-

Home

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Newell's vs. Defensa y Justicia

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
