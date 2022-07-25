Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

On Monday, Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia will meet in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. Newell's Old Boys has 16 points, and is seventh in the league. Defensa y Justicia has 10 points, and is in 21st place.

Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia Stats

Newell's Old Boys is scoring one goal per match (20th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia is giving up 1.2 per game (15th in league).

Defensa y Justicia is 20th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per match), and Newell's Old Boys is second defensively (0.6 conceded per match).

Newell's Old Boys has a goal differential of +4 on the season, which is sixth in the league.

Defensa y Justicia's goal differential is -2, 18th in the league.

Newell's Old Boys Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 CA Platense D 1-1 Away 7/16/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda D 0-0 Home 7/21/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central L 1-0 Away 7/25/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Home 7/30/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away 8/7/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Home 8/14/2022 CA River Plate - Away

Defensa y Justicia Schedule