Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Monday, Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia will meet in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. Newell's Old Boys has 16 points, and is seventh in the league. Defensa y Justicia has 10 points, and is in 21st place.
How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia
- Match Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Newell's Old Boys and Defensa y Justicia Stats
- Newell's Old Boys is scoring one goal per match (20th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia is giving up 1.2 per game (15th in league).
- Defensa y Justicia is 20th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per match), and Newell's Old Boys is second defensively (0.6 conceded per match).
- Newell's Old Boys has a goal differential of +4 on the season, which is sixth in the league.
- Defensa y Justicia's goal differential is -2, 18th in the league.
Newell's Old Boys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
CA Platense
D 1-1
Away
7/16/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
D 0-0
Home
7/21/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
L 1-0
Away
7/25/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
7/30/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
8/7/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Home
8/14/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
Defensa y Justicia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
CA Aldosivi
W 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
CA Sarmiento
L 2-0
Away
7/20/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
W 2-1
Home
7/25/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Away
8/1/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
8/7/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Away
8/13/2022
CA Tigre
-
Home