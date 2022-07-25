Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool in Canada All Season Long

After a runner-up finish last year, can Liverpool win the Premier League this season?

Liverpool was embroiled in a season-long fight with Man City last year, with the Reds ending up just one point behind City in the final EPL standings in second place overall. Can Liverpool get back on top of the EPL, which it last won during the 2019-20 campaign.

Watch Liverpool in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Last season, Liverpool won 28 of its 38 matches and ended the season with a goal differential of plus-68. Mohamed Salah led the team—and was tied for the EPL lead—in goals scored with 23.

Salah is back this season, but Sadio Mané is gone for Bayern Munich. Mané scored 16 goals last season, second on the Liverpool team. But the team did add Darwin Núnez, who led Benfica in goals last season with 26. If Núnez can adapt to the EPL quickly, Liverpool might emerge in better shape than last season.

Liverpool games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

