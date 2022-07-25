How to Watch Liverpool in Canada All Season Long

Liverpool was embroiled in a season-long fight with Man City last year, with the Reds ending up just one point behind City in the final EPL standings in second place overall. Can Liverpool get back on top of the EPL, which it last won during the 2019-20 campaign.

Last season, Liverpool won 28 of its 38 matches and ended the season with a goal differential of plus-68. Mohamed Salah led the team—and was tied for the EPL lead—in goals scored with 23.

Salah is back this season, but Sadio Mané is gone for Bayern Munich. Mané scored 16 goals last season, second on the Liverpool team. But the team did add Darwin Núnez, who led Benfica in goals last season with 26. If Núnez can adapt to the EPL quickly, Liverpool might emerge in better shape than last season.

